The Public Sector HR Association (PSHRA) membership has elected Andrea Cutler, MPA, CLRM, SHRM-SCP, IPMA-SCP as the association's president-elect for 2024

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Public Sector HR Association (PSHRA) membership has elected Andrea Cutler, MPA, CLRM, IPMA-SCP, as the association's president-elect for 2024 to represent the interests of public sector HR professionals. Cutler's over 30 years of experience in public sector Human Resources has been with full service and contract cities in southern California. After retiring, she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada and continues to do consulting work. She has a Master's in Public Administration, a Bachelor's in Psychology, holds IPMA-SCP and CMLR certifications and has been a trainer for the DCHRS course.

Cutler has served on the PSHRA Executive Council, the Western Region Board, the Southern California, and Nevada chapter boards and in several international committees. She received the Honorary Lifetime Membership Award from PSHRA in 2019, the Muriel Morse Achievement from the Western Region in 2015, and the Gunther Dumalski Lifetime Membership award from the Southern California Chapter in 2016. She currently serves on the Regional Advisory Council in PSHRA, the Western Region Board, and the Southern Nevada Chapter Board.

The term of service for Cutler will begin January 1, 2024.

Cutler will be introduced during the 2023 PSHRA Annual Business Meeting that will take place during the PSHRA 23 Annual Conference in San Diego, CA, on October 4, 2023.

In 2024, Cutler will serve alongside Mark Van Bruggen, IPMA-SCP, PSHRA 2024 Executive Council President and Cheryl Lewis-Smith, IPMA-SCP 2024 Past President. "Andrea is a friend and has had a distinguished career in public sector HR." Mark van Bruggen said, "She is not only a skilled professional, but she also has the admiration of everyone with whom she has worked. PSHRA has long benefitted from Andrea's active involvement and I am pleased to see that continue in her new leadership role."

The PSHRA Executive Council appointed three new members to the Council. The newly appointed council members are Shawn Aulgur, Stacey Lewis and Jason Vinette. All three will begin their three-year terms on January 1, 2024.

The following Executive Council members will continue their terms on the Council: Amy Blake, IPMA-SCP, SHRM-SCP, Tamara Dixon, MPA, PHR, IPMA-SCP, SHRM-SCP, Brian Haggerty, Christine Hoffmann, IPMA-SCP, Dr. Trish Holliday, SPHR, SHRMSCP, IPMA-SCP, CPC, Lucinda Kenning, MBA, SPHR and Carol Rubino, IPMA-SCP.

