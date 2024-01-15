The Quantum Resistant Ledger Unveils Beta-Testnet of Zond: A Quantum Secure, Proof-of-Stake Blockchain

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is thrilled to announce the release of the beta-testnet for Zond: a groundbreaking Quantum-Secure, Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain.

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2016, QRL set out on a mission to create a blockchain that would remain secure even in the face of advancements in quantum computing which will, in future, compromise the security of classical Elliptical Curve Cryptography, the encryption method employed by 99% of other blockchains. Codenamed Zond, this new Proof-of-Stake Beta-network, with its quantum-proof design, brings this vision into touching distance. Already running a quantum-secure Proof-of-Work mainnet for over 5 years, QRL is nonetheless incredibly excited by the delivery of Zond to this stage. Zond brings not just a change of consensus mechanism but a wholesale change in capability: the ability to run smart contracts employing cryptography that will endure even as the world moves into the quantum age.