The Quantum Resistant Ledger Unveils Beta-Testnet of Zond: A Quantum Secure, Proof-of-Stake Blockchain

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is thrilled to announce the release of the beta-testnet for Zond: a groundbreaking Quantum-Secure, Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain.
ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2016, QRL set out on a mission to create a blockchain that would remain secure even in the face of advancements in quantum computing which will, in future, compromise the security of classical Elliptical Curve Cryptography, the encryption method employed by 99% of other blockchains. Codenamed Zond, this new Proof-of-Stake Beta-network, with its quantum-proof design, brings this vision into touching distance. Already running a quantum-secure Proof-of-Work mainnet for over 5 years, QRL is nonetheless incredibly excited by the delivery of Zond to this stage. Zond brings not just a change of consensus mechanism but a wholesale change in capability: the ability to run smart contracts employing cryptography that will endure even as the world moves into the quantum age.
Key Features of Zond Beta-Testnet:
- Quantum-Proof Security: Zond leverages innovative cryptographic techniques to ensure security against quantum threats, providing a robust foundation for the future of blockchain technology.
- Proof-of-Stake Consensus: Zond adopts a PoS consensus mechanism, enhancing energy efficiency and scalability while allowing participants to earn rewards by staking their tokens.
- Ethereum Virtual Machine Compatibility: Zond is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling seamless interoperability with the vast Ethereum ecosystem.
- Decentralised Governance: Zond will allow for decentralised governance mechanisms, ultimately empowering the community to actively participate in the decision-making processes that shape the future of the blockchain.
The beta-testnet release of Zond represents a pivotal moment for the Quantum Resistant Ledger and the broader blockchain community. QRL remains dedicated to delivering secure and innovative solutions, and Zond stands as a testament to that commitment.
Participants and developers are invited to join the beta-testnet, actively engage with the platform, and contribute valuable feedback to help refine and optimise Zond as it progresses towards mainnet release.
To learn more about Zond and join the beta-testnet, visit https://www.theqrl.org/.
About Quantum Resistant Ledger:
The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a pioneering blockchain project committed to developing quantum-resistant solutions. With a focus on security, sustainability, and innovation, QRL aims to redefine the future of blockchain technology.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dr Iain Wood
Operations Manager
SOURCE The Quantum Resistant Ledger
Share this article