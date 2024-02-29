The Queen of Gay Street Receives International Recognition, Wins Independent Press Award

It quickly developed an overnight cult following with industry trade publications as the book received a Kirkus Star and reached the quarterfinalist stage of Publishers Weekly's Best of Nonfiction Booklife Competition with a score of 9.75/10. Post this

With a background in magazine journalism, PR, and advertising, Mollica independently published her book and launched her own promotional campaign without the involvement of any outside production company. It quickly developed an overnight cult following with industry trade publications as the book received a Kirkus Star and reached the quarterfinalist stage of Publishers Weekly's Best of Nonfiction Booklife Competition with a score of 9.75/10.

"The Queen of Gay Street" by Esther Mollica

In "The Queen of Gay Street," Esther Mollica moves three thousand miles away to become New York City's first blogger on lesbian dating during the 2008 recession. It's in Manhattan that Esther encounters the woman who becomes her hardest subject to write about: her editor. Their tempestuous relationship turned into something as twisted and trauma-inducing as it was intoxicating. And even the haze of all-girl nightlife glamor couldn't help Esther hide from the truth: about their dysfunction, about her past, and about the life she longed for in the city she loved.

Gritty, dazzling, heartfelt, and hilarious, The Queen of Gay Street is a personal window into the queer dating scene and a promise that those in search of true love will find their own happily ever after.

Praise for: "The Queen of Gay Street"

"An exhilarating ride on Gotham's emotional roller coaster." - KIRKUS STARRED REVIEW

"A hilarious, irresistible account of a lesbian writing and dating in '00s New York." - PUBLISHERS WEEKLY

"One of the most candid books I have ever read, Esther Mollica's The Queen of Gay Street is a breath of fresh air when it comes to personal storytelling...the author's strength bleeds through on every page of the book" - ★★★★★ KRISTI ELIZABETH, Manhattan Book Review

In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.

"The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing," said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees."

To learn more about the author, please visit https://www.esthermollica.com/

"The Queen of Gay Street" is available at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble and Ingram Publisher Services.

For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages:

2024 WINNERS: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024winners

2024 DISTINGUISHED FAVORITES: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024df

The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.

The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.

Join us at the BookCAMP event, June 23 - 25, 2024, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

Media Contact

Esther Mollica, Idee Fixe Books, 1 9176024434, [email protected]

SOURCE Idee Fixe Books