The Queer Lens Presents: "Transcending Film, An Evening Celebrating Trans Filmmakers"

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC) will host a special edition screening, "Transcending Film: An Evening Celebrating Trans Filmmakers," on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The event is part of the SNMVC's signature film series and mission to protect and preserve the legacy of Stonewall. This edition of The Queer Lens is curated by Daniella Carter and Harris Doran and presented in partnership with Booking.com and NewFest. The screening is dedicated to honoring the groundbreaking work of trans filmmakers and coincides with National Coming Out Day to celebrate authentic self-expression within the LGBTQ+ community.

"Transcending Film" will feature a compelling selection of short films that highlight the diversity and artistry within the trans cinematic community. These stories are crucial because they acknowledge the fear many young people and adults have about coming out, serving as a vital message to the community that coming out is still okay and that diverse experiences are worthy of celebration. The films recognize these narratives not only as moments of trauma but also as stories that create universal relatability without sensationalism, underscoring the importance of acknowledging and celebrating these varied perspectives.

Featured Short Films:

Find the Boy (Cherchez le Garçon) by Paulin•e Goasmat

As Charly, a young transgender man, is buried under his birth name, Tom, Louise and BB, his queer friends, decide to give him a last faithful memorial in the place where they usually met, Charly's childhood house on the coast. Unfortunately, his brother, Victor, had the same idea.

Paulin-e Goasmat graduated with Honors from the Fine Arts School of Paris-Cergy. Their short films have been selected for various festivals, winning Best Directing for Autopsie and the Public's Award for Find the Boy. They are currently writing their debut feature, Queen of the Dead, a queer zombie film.

Lovin' Her by day (NewFest alum)

A mature trans woman navigates the complexities of a fading memory, delving into the intricacies of love and the burgeoning of her evolving gender identity.

New York-based multidisciplinary creative, day creates still and moving images informed by their Black and queer lived experience. Their minimalist, evocative work, which traverses themes of memory, has been featured in Hulu's "Your Attention Please" and the Guggenheim. day has directed for Nike, WNBA, and Spotify, and their latest film, "Lovin' Her," won Best Short at the 2025 Bentonville Film Festival.

MnM by Twiggy Pucci Garçon (NewFest alum)

MnM is an exuberant portrait of chosen sisters Mermaid and Milan, two emerging runway divas in the drag ballroom community. Celebrating their joy, siblinghood, and unapologetic personas, the film explores the power and beauty of being non-binary in a community that prizes gender 'realness.'

Twiggy Pucci Garçon is an activist, creative director, and performance artist. They are the Overall Overseer of the Legendary International House of Comme des Garçon and Co-Founder of All Tea, No Shade Productions. Twiggy has collaborated with major brands like Gucci and Coach, and their work is featured in the award-winning documentary KIKI and FX's POSE.

Not Exactly Strangers by Ryan Rox (World Premiere)

A tipsy hookup between a Latine trans woman and a rough-edged skater boy from her past becomes a vulnerable deep-dive into identity, intimacy, and the messy beauty of post-surgical sex, forgiveness, and self-worth.

Ryan Rox (she/they) is a queer, Latine, Trans Non-Binary Director, Writer, and Actor in Las Cruces, NM. She co-directs Femme Frontera, an organization supporting marginalized Femme and Gender-Expansive filmmakers of color from border regions. Rox recently released her first feature film, HIDDEN FLORA, and focuses on uplifting queer voices and building inclusive spaces.

Notes on a Siren by Justice Jamal Jones (NewFest alum)

A classic myth with modern themes of Black Queerness and Trans identity. NOAS offers a thought-provoking narrative on transformation intertwined with black and African spirituality, reframing the story of the Siren and the Sailor.

Justice Jamal Jones is a filmmaker and director whose work spans narrative, documentary, and commercial campaigns for brands like Converse and Calvin Klein. A Sundance Ignite Fellow, Jones is known for the award-winning short How To Raise A Black Boy and for exploring themes of memory, ritual, and transformation with poetic cinematic precision. They are currently developing their first feature film.

Pink Light by Harrison Browne (US Premiere)

Scott, a transman and ex-pro hockey player, tries to reconnect with hockey, the sport he left behind to physically transition. But after a hit on the ice, a disoriented Scott is pulled to a moment in his past: a college frat party.

Harrison Browne is a Toronto-based filmmaker and author, and the first out transgender athlete in professional hockey (NWHL). He helped create the first transgender policy in professional sports and was an NHL special ambassador. His short film, PINK LIGHT, premiered at TIFF. He co-authored Let Us Play.

EVENT DETAILS: Space is limited. To reserve your seat, RSVP by October 8, 2025, by emailing: [email protected].

Date:

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Location:

Booking.com Theater at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

51 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014

Time:

Screening 1 - 1:00 pm

Followed by a Q&A with Daniella Carter



Screening 2 - 5:00 pm

Begin with a beverage and bites mixer, followed by a Q&A with Daniella Carter and the filmmakers.

The program's success is a testament to the dedication of its creators. Below, they share their thoughts on the submissions, the community, and the program's vision:

Daniella Carter, Curator, The Queer Lens – Transcending Film series

"I am beyond honored and thrilled to be co-curating with Harris Doran at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, in partnership with NewFest. This collaboration allows us to shed light on the often-overlooked transgender experiences that are marked by hardship. These stories celebrate the humanity of transgender individuals, evoking a wide range of emotions and honoring not only their resilience but also their joy, creativity, and the richness of life. They remind us that transgender lives are an integral part of our shared human experience."

Harris Doran, Curator, The Queer Lens

"This evening showcases trans excellence. Each of the filmmakers has a unique voice with something remarkable to say. Their films are bold, challenging, audacious, heartfelt, and fresh. This is the first shorts program of The Queer Lens series, and I am so excited to share these inspired films with our audiences."

Ann Marie Gothard, Co-Founder, Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

"We are incredibly excited to bring this program to the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. The overwhelming response, with more than 200 submissions, speaks directly to the robust and thriving art of filmmaking within the trans cinematic community. It is an honor to partner with Daniella, Harris, and NewFest to showcase the work of these talented, established, and emerging filmmakers in the site where the fight for full LGBTQ+ equality began."

ABOUT STONEWALL NATIONAL MONUMENT VISITOR CENTER:

The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), independently owned and operated by Pride Live and 100% donation-supported, stands as the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park Service (NPS). Located at 51 Christopher Street, the SNMVC opened on June 28, 2024, commemorating the 55th anniversary of the historic Stonewall Rebellion, a pivotal event in the pursuit of full LGBTQ+ equality. The SNMVC serves as an educational resource, offering an immersive experience through in-person and virtual tours, lecture series, exhibitions, and visual arts displays. Founded by two Queer women of color, Diana Rodriguez and Ann Marie Gothard, the SNMVC aims to protect and preserve the Stonewall legacy, acting as a beacon for future generations. To learn more visit www.stonewallvisitorcenter.org

