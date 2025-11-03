The Rag Company and Detail Factory Announce Merger, Uniting Two Leaders in Automotive Detailing Innovation

"The Rag Company and Detail Factory have shared the same vision from day one: to deliver world-class detailing products that balance premium quality with unbeatable value," said Jeff Hennen, Owner of The Rag Company. Post this

Both companies remain fully aligned in their commitment to producing professional-grade automotive detailing products at accessible price points. The partnership enhances their collective ability to design, test, and distribute cutting-edge products through streamlined, in-house processes that span concept to market.

Product design and prototyping will continue to operate out of Detail Factory's state-of-the-art facilities in Louisville, Kentucky — recognized across the industry for their advanced capabilities and unmatched attention to detail. With decades of combined experience, the TRC and DF teams now represent one of the most complete and capable product development groups in the detailing market.

"This merger isn't just about scale — it's about synergy," said Brian Tabor, CEO of Detail Factory. "By bringing together our teams, resources, and passion for innovation, we're setting a new benchmark for what customers can expect from detailing products worldwide."

As part of the transition, product fulfillment and distribution for both brands will be managed from The Rag Company's headquarters in Boise, Idaho. Customers can expect a seamless integration with no disruption to product availability or service. Wholesale programs will remain in place, managed by The Rag Company team, with expanded customer service supported by both companies.

The combined business will continue to invest heavily in new product innovation aimed at benefiting every segment of the detailing community — from hobbyists and enthusiasts to professional detailers and distributors around the world.

About The Rag Company

Founded in 1999 and based in Boise, Idaho, The Rag Company is a global leader in premium microfiber products and detailing accessories. Known for quality, performance, and customer service, TRC supplies professionals and enthusiasts worldwide with innovative solutions for car care and beyond.

About Detail Factory

Detail Factory, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, specializes in the design and manufacture of high-quality brushes, tools, and accessories for the automotive detailing industry. Renowned for its ergonomic designs and engineering excellence, DF products are trusted by professionals and enthusiasts around the world.

Media Contact

Shane Vaughan, The Rag Company, 1 2088600990, [email protected], https://theragcompany.com

SOURCE The Rag Company