The Rag Company Launches Ultra H2O, a Fully Integrated Pressure Washing Accessory System Engineered In-House from the Ground Up

"We didn't set out to build a spray gun or a foam cannon — we set out to build the wash day we always wished we had," said Anthony Fisher, Chief Brand Officer of The Rag Company." Post this

Ultra H2O was built on a single premise: that true quality isn't just measured by results, it's defined by the experience along the way. Every component in the system — from the spray gun's trigger pull to the foam cannon's adjustment dial — was designed in-house using premium materials, full stainless steel internals, and thoughtfully placed rubberized touchpoints. The result is a system where every detail is deliberate, and the difference is unmistakable from the first connection to the last trigger pull.

"We didn't set out to build a spray gun or a foam cannon — we set out to build the wash day we always wished we had," said Anthony Fisher, Chief Brand Officer of The Rag Company. "Every trigger pull, every swivel, every click of an adjustment dial was tested and re-tested by our own team until it felt right, not just worked right. That's the standard we held Ultra H2O to, and it's the standard we'll hold every product in this system to going forward."

Ultra H2O Spray Gun

Designed in-house to be the pressure washing gun The Rag Company always wished existed, the Ultra H2O Spray Gun pairs an impact-resistant body with full stainless steel internals, an integrated 360° stainless steel swivel to reduce hose twist and fatigue, and a spring-loaded trigger lock. A single-handed autolock quick disconnect makes nozzle changes fast, and a built-in nozzle holder keeps tips within reach. It ships ready to use, with an M15-to-M22 adapter, female hose fitting, and extra thread seal tape included.

Ultra H2O Foam Cannon

Built completely from the ground up, the Ultra H2O Foam Cannon gives users precise, repeatable control over every adjustment through positive tactile detents on the soap ratio, fan pattern, and spray width settings. Full stainless steel internals and a fully rebuildable design are built for years of service, while a weighted pickup tube and included 1.1 and 1.25 orifices optimize performance across a wide range of pressure washer setups. A wide-mouth, quarter-turn HDPE bottle with clear ounce and milliliter markings makes filling and cleaning quick and effortless.

Ultra H2O Spray Wand

The Ultra H2O Spray Wand rounds out the core system with a full stainless steel internal tube, an impact-resistant outer shell, and a full-length rubberized grip for confidence and comfort in any hand position. An included autolock quick disconnect enables fast, one-handed nozzle changes, and an adjustable orientation lets users fine-tune the wand to fit their preferred washing style.

Ultra H2O Spray Nozzles

Purpose-built for automotive detailing rather than general industrial use, the Ultra H2O Spray Nozzles feature a precision-machined, single-piece stainless steel body, a dedicated 40-degree spray pattern optimized for vehicle washing, and a textured rubberized shroud that protects both the user's grip and the vehicle's surface. Nozzles are available in three orifice sizes — 3.0, 4.0, and 5.0 — and are engineered to fit seamlessly into the Spray Gun's integrated nozzle holder.

A System, Not a Collection of Parts

What sets Ultra H2O apart isn't any single feature — it's that no feature was overlooked. Every trigger feel, grip texture, swivel action, and adjustment point was engineered to work in harmony with the rest of the line, creating a washing and detailing experience that feels more refined with every use.

Availability

The full Ultra H2O lineup launches Aug. 10 at theragcompany.com and on Amazon, with select distributors and retail partners carrying the line as well. International customers will be able to shop Ultra H2O through TRC EU, TRC UK, and TRC AUS on or within a few days of the U.S. launch.

To mark the launch, The Rag Company will also release 200 Ultra H2O Limited Edition kits, available exclusively at theragcompany.com while supplies last.

About The Rag Company

The Rag Company is a Boise, Idaho-based manufacturer of premium automotive detailing products, offering a full range of microfiber towels, wash tools, brushes, and accessories designed for enthusiasts and professionals alike. Since 1999, the company has built its reputation on world-class detailing products that balance premium quality with unbeatable value. Learn more at theragcompany.com.

Media Contact

Shane Vaughan, The Rag Company, 1 2088600990, [email protected], https://theragcompany.com

SOURCE The Rag Company