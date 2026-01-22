The Raisner Group Sponsors Toys Giveaway in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn

The Raisner Group purchases $1,000 of toys for underprivileged children in Bed Stuy.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Raisner Group, an integrated real estate operating and investment company headquartered in New York City and focused on the Borough of Brooklyn, announces that it has purchased $1,000 of toys to give away as part of a holidays toys drive, for the second year in a row.

The toys were given away last month to dozens of underprivileged children of Bed Stuy, Brooklyn in association with the 79th Precinct Community Affairs Bureau of the NYPD, the Bed Stuy Gateway BID, Toys For Tots and Dr. Kim Best, during an event held at Uncommon Bed Stuy West Elementary School.

The Raisner Group is proud of its local involvement in Brooklyn and has sought to be a positive and inclusive force for the Borough. As such, it has been proud to create local jobs, employ local professionals, rehabilitate historic architecture, improve living conditions and overall contribute to the local common good, hand-in-hand with local communities. The company is proud to create economic opportunities for Brooklyn suppliers and vendors and multiple contracts for local MWBE and immigrant-owned firms.

The Raisner Group is committed to a long-term vision of positive and mutually beneficial outcomes, and looks forward to participating in additional philanthropic events benefiting Brooklyn.

Media Contact

The Raisner Group, The Raisner Group, 1 917-546-0043, [email protected]

SOURCE The Raisner Group