The Ranch Company Strengthens Kansas Farm, Ranch and Recreational Land Expertise with Addition of Land Broker David Krien

Helping Kansas farmers, ranchers and recreational landowners as a real estate land specialist is more than my profession—it's a passion I hold deeply.

"David embodies our 'Live It to Know It' philosophy," said Bart Miller, Broker Associate & Principal Owner at the Ranch Company. "His lifelong involvement in farming, ranching and wildlife management provides Kansas landowners with authentic representation rooted in real operational experience."

Kansas Agricultural Roots and Operational Expertise

Raised on a family farm in St. Francis, Kansas, David developed deep familiarity with precision agriculture, crop production and large-scale farm operations. His hands-on experience includes operating advanced farm equipment, evaluating production efficiency and understanding the economic realities of modern agricultural enterprises. His ranching background includes working cattle, breaking colts and participating in daily livestock management, providing clients with practical insight into grazing operations, ranch infrastructure and generational land stewardship.

Wildlife, Conservation and Recreational Land Investment Authority

David's lifelong hunting experience and conservation involvement give him advanced knowledge of wildlife habitat, land use patterns and hunting property valuation. His industry innovations, including patented outdoor products and trophy measurement technology, built strong relationships across leading conservation and hunting organizations.

These experiences provide Kansas landowners and buyers with informed guidance on:

Wildlife habitat enhancement

Recreational income potential

Hunting lease structures

Conservation easements

Land management strategies that balance production and recreation

Kansas Market Focus: Large-Scale Agricultural and Recreational Land

As a dedicated Kansas land broker with the Ranch Company, David specializes in:

Large-scale crop production farms

Irrigated and dryland agricultural holdings

Working cattle ranches and grazing operations

Recreational hunting and wildlife properties

Legacy land transitions and multi-generational farm succession

Krien will serve landowners, investors and producers statewide, specializing in production farms, working cattle ranches and wildlife-focused recreational properties. His deep knowledge of wildlife management, conservation strategies and hunting land valuation, paired with innovation in outdoor and conservation technologies, positions him as a trusted advisor for complex land transactions involving production, recreation and legacy land transitions across Kansas.

