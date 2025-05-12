The Raw Truth: Vital Essentials® Makes Raw Pet Diets More Accessible with New Soft Nibs

New Soft-Texture Product for Dogs and Cats Delivers 10 Premium Protein Options, Versatile Feeding Formats for Even the Pickiest Eaters

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vital Essentials®, the flagship brand of Carnivore Meat Company, has launched its latest highly anticipated pet food innovation, Soft Nibs. Building off the success of the company's Crunchy Nibs product, Soft Nibs features a soft texture, enticing aromas and can be crumbled and rehydrated to provide a moisture boost, making it easy for picky eaters or pets with sensitive teeth to enjoy.

The expansive launch delivers unprecedented protein diversity with 10 new varieties – five each for dogs and cats. Dog formulations include Beef, Beef & Salmon, Duck, Lamb & Whitefish, and Pork, while cat options feature Beef & Chicken, Chicken, Duck, Pork, and Turkey. Most notably, Vital Essentials debuts its first-ever fish-protein blends and pork formulation for dogs, significantly expanding nutritional options for pets with specific dietary preferences.

"Vital Essentials continues our mission to make raw feeding simple and approachable, delivering transformative health benefits for pets," said Heather Govea, CEO of Carnivore Meat Company. "With Soft Nibs joining our Butcher Cut Protein line, pet parents now have complete texture options – both crunchy and soft – providing unmatched mealtime variety."

In 2025, Vital Essentials is reinforcing the importance of making small changes in pet diets to achieve significant health benefits. The brand is encouraging pet parents to start by incorporating just 20% raw Butcher Cut Protein into their pets' meals, a simple shift that is scientifically shown to support energy, skin and coat health, digestion, and overall vitality.

To provide personalized recommendations to pet parents, Vital Essentials has launched an innovative AI-powered Nutrition Calculator on its website. Pet parents answer just eight questions about their pets' health goals and current diet—taking only about three minutes to complete. The calculator uses advanced AI technology to analyze photos of current pet food packaging and automatically extract nutritional data, providing customized recommendations for incorporating more raw protein into their pet's diet, with the ultimate goal of adding at least 20% raw Butcher Cut Protein.

Soft Nibs is now available on Amazon, Chewy, and neighborhood pet stores. Complete nutritional information and feeding resources available at vitalessentials.com.

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company's freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing, and ingredients to customers globally. The company's rapidly growing brands in Green Bay, Wisconsin, include Vital Essentials® and VE RAW BAR, distributed to more than 7,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets, and online. Carnivore Meat Company has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with several awards in recent years, including the Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor's Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Visit the Carnivore Meat Company website at carnivoremeat.com.

