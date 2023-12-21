The Recently Launched Swoaps Survey Prediction Contest = The Future of Customer & Employee Intelligence

Cedric "Ced" Joint has conceived of a unique survey method that incentivizes high-value interactions with customers and employees. Learn more through his website, SurveyPredictionContest.com.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital marketing veteran Ced Joint has conceived Swoaps Survey Prediction Contest, more commonly known as Swoaps. It is a customer and employee survey competition system whereby customers and employees have sweepstakes-like prize incentives. This patent-pending method is designed to incentivize high-value interactions with customers and employees.

Consequently, Swoaps constitutes a transformational leap forward in market intelligence. It provides businesses with unparalleled and actionable insights into their own customers and employees. Mr. Joint has long been interested in how digital technology can be leveraged to obtain more direct customer and employee preference data – data that can be directly translated into higher sales and higher profit margins. So, considering the perennial success of sweepstakes to motivate participants to volunteer their contact information and a few other valuable tidbits of information, Mr. Joint developed a new type of system. One that adapts elements of the traditional sweepstakes system to elicit richer and more volunteered data from participants regarding prominent brands, industries, product preferences and the like.

That's why Swoaps (yes, the nod to "sweepstakes" is deliberate) differentiates itself as a merit-based customer and employee survey competition system, as opposed to the glorified lotteries that most sweepstakes events are. In order to win prize money, one need not only to complete one's own survey but must estimate how the entire body of survey participants will respond. This adds a new dimension of value to the insights yielded from Swoaps sample survey data.

Corporate America spends more than $7 trillion in marketing on an annual basis. Now that his invention is patent-pending and his website has been completed, Mr. Joint is eager to make his breakthrough system available on either a subscription or licensing basis to as many companies in the U.S. and Canada as possible. Upon successful penetration of the North American market, Swoaps will be introduced to overseas markets, as well.

Ced Joint is open to all manner of strategic partnerships that advances the commercialization of his invention. Interested parties may schedule a phone call with Mr. Joint through the contact information indicated on this release. Swoaps identifies new market opportunities and helps prevent market share losses for brands of almost all industries. As a result, the growth opportunities are enormous.

It's time to obtain more meaningful and more profitable customer and employee intelligence with Ced Joint's breakthrough method, Swoaps!

Media Contact

Ced Joint, Swoaps, 1-888-550-8243, [email protected], surveypredictioncontest.com

SOURCE Swoaps