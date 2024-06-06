The Receptionist Introduces Receptful Visitor Management for Enterprise Manufacturers

The Receptionist is pleased to announce the release of our new visitor management software product: Receptful. Designed with enterprise-level manufacturers in mind, Receptful serves the complex needs of the modern manufacturer.
Receptful was built from the ground up to serve the complex needs of large-scale manufacturers regarding the acceptance, processing, and tracking of visitors while maintaining strict compliance requirements.
"We are thrilled to introduce Receptful and its robust visitor management features specifically built for enterprise manufacturing customers," said Andy Alsop, President and CEO of The Receptionist. "Over the years of working with our existing manufacturing clients, our team has first-hand experience with their unique visitor management needs. We've built Receptful with those requirements in mind to help enterprises create a streamlined, secure, and scalable visitor process for all their locations worldwide."
Key features of Receptful include:
- Real-time Visitor Tracking: Monitor and track visitor movements within the facility live with customizable check-in workflows for visitors like contractors, employees, and potential purchasers.
- Compliance Management: Ensure adherence to key regulatory requirements like ITAR, EAR, CT-PAT, and more, and maintain internal security policies with built-in compliance features and reporting capabilities.
- Customizable Access Controls: Tailor access permissions and privileges based on visitor types, maintaining strict control over facilities and protecting key intellectual property.
- Centralized Location Management: Maintain visibility into the check-in process across every location from a single dashboard, with easy options to scale locations and customize workflows, language options, and visitor types for individual facilities.
- Integration Capabilities: Receptful integrates seamlessly with existing systems and workflows to elevate facility security without interruption.
The company will host a live demo of Receptful to celebrate the new system's release on June 12th, 2024, at 10:00 AM MT. Register here to attend the event and learn more about Receptful's key features and operating processes. To schedule an individual demo tailored to your enterprise and its needs, go to receptful.com/demo.
