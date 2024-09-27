"The Reckoning of Third-Party Risk Management" presented by Lori Frank, President and CEO, at UMACHA's Navigating Payments Conference

"It's a privilege to contribute to this important conversation at such a milestone event," said Frank. "Looking back at what we've learned, we can move forward with stronger, more resilient practices." Post this

One pivotal shift is the complexity of third-party relationships and the need for comprehensive risk management. Lori Frank's session, "The Reckoning of Third-Party Risk Management," highlighted the rising significance of robust risk management strategies for organizations as they depend on external partners to support and optimize their operations.

Drawing from her extensive banking and risk management background, Frank's session also emphasized the lessons learned from past challenges and the evolution of Third-Party Risk Management. She offered actionable strategies to assess, manage, and reduce vulnerabilities to safeguard against future third-party partnership risks.

"It's a privilege to contribute to this important conversation at such a milestone event," said Frank. "Third-Party Risk Management is more important than ever, and organizations must adapt to new risks and challenges that come with outsourcing and vendor relationships. Looking back at what we've learned, we can move forward with stronger, more resilient practices."

UMACHA's Navigating Payments Conference is a cornerstone event for professionals in the payments industry, offering thought leadership on pressing issues and providing invaluable insights into emerging trends and best practices. Frank's presentation delivered valuable insights for attendees committed to enhancing their risk management capabilities while advancing industry standards.

About Argos Risk

Argos Risk is a leading provider of third-party risk intelligence solutions, helping organizations mitigate the risks associated with third-party relationships. The company offers innovative, easy-to-use solutions designed to assess and monitor the financial health, operational stability, and compliance standing of third-party vendors, partners, and customers. With a commitment to empowering businesses with actionable risk intelligence, Argos Risk continues to lead the way in Third-Party Risk Management.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Argos Risk, LLC, +1 (952) 446-7582, [email protected], https://www.argosrisk.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Argos Risk, LLC