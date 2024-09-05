The Red Grape Harvest Is Officially Underway at Ornellaia

"The harvest is always a wonderful and crucial time," remarks Marco Balsimelli, Production Director at Ornellaia, "but every time of the year is important in the vineyard." Post this

The summer arrived suddenly at the end of June, giving Bolgheri two months of sunshine and dry weather, which provided optimal conditions for the vines. "The arrival of the hot weather enabled us to reverse a difficult situation, laying the foundations for a fantastic vintage. In mid July and early August especially, we had 20 days of very intense heat," explains Balsimelli. "This context of slight water stress allowed the vegetative growth to stop and saw the beginning of the actual ripening process with a concentration of sugar, aromas and polyphenols."

Completing the perfect summer, the microclimate at Ornellaia ensured cool breezy nights for the vineyards with temperatures between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius (66 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit). Lastly, on August 15, the Italian midsummer holiday, between 10 and 20 millimeters (0.4 and 0.8 inches) of rain brought relief to the vines. "It was timely because the rain restarted the ripening, giving the grapes just the right profile."

Lamberto Frescobaldi, President of Frescobaldi (Ornellaia is part of Frescobaldi Group), is delighted by the end result. "The grapes were perfectly healthy and ripe upon picking. The Sauvignon Blanc grapes, which were harvested on separate occasions between August 12 and 30, are already fermenting in the cellar, and now it's time to continue with the other white grapes as well as our red grapes. Meticulous attention to detail and a dedication to the vineyards – more than 700 hours of manual labour per hectare every years – rewards us with the admirable equilibrium of the vines that never fail to convey the profoundly unique terroir of Ornellaia in sync with the vintage."

Given that first parcels of Merlot began to be picked in the last few days, the harvest is expected to continue until early October, culminating in the final bunches of Cabernet Sauvignon.

About Ornellaia

The name ORNELLAIA evokes the authentic expression of Tuscan beauty and Mediterranean elegance. The estate is situated along the Tuscan coast, a short distance from the medieval town of Bolgheri and its iconic cypress-lined approach. Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore and Ornellaia Bianco are the estate's top wines, ensued by the second vin Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Rosso, Le Volte dell'Ornellaia and the white Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia. The team's dedication, in addition to optimal geological characteristics and an exemplary microclimate, has resulted in critical acclaim and public success.

