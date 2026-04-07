The redesigned Thermasol ThermaTouch® and new Partner Portal launch together

One refines the experience customers immerse themselves in and one transforms how professionals bring it to life.

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KEY TAKEAWAYS

ThermaTouch® is Thermasol's signature Android-powered smart control, orchestrating steam, temperature, lighting, sound, water delivery and in-shower app streaming through a single architectural interface.

The redesigned ThermaTouch 2026 user interface (UI) introduces a thoughtful evolution of the Thermasol experience, honoring how customers already live, unwind and ritualize wellness at home.

Multiple user profiles allow each individual's wellness ritual, preferences and settings to be honored without friction.

The Thermasol Partner Portal, launching alongside ThermaTouch 2026, gives dealers, designers, builders and trade professionals direct, curated access to tools and resources across Thermasol's full ecosystem.

ThermaTouch 2026 is available through Thermasol's network of more than 2,500 authorized dealers and Premier Partners across North America and Europe.

For the luxury consumer, the shower is no longer a routine. It is a ritual. Thermasol, the pioneer of luxury steam and smart wellness technology, introduces the redesigned ThermaTouch 2026 UI: Thermasol's signature smart control, designed to bring total customization to the shower and steam experience. The redesigned 2026 UI is a thoughtful evolution that softens, refines, and deepens the experience without disrupting what already works. The result: an interface that creates calm, encourages personalization, and disappears seamlessly into the environment it was designed to elevate.

THE THERMATOUCH 2026 USER INTERFACE UPDATE

The 2026 ThermaTouch update is not about learning something new. It is about feeling something familiar, refined, and more intuitive. Rooted in the belief that wellness is a lifestyle, not a trend, the refreshed ThermaTouch UI was designed to quietly disappear into the environment while elevating the moment. Visual elements have been softened and simplified, shifting away from high-contrast tones toward a calmer palette that complements luxury interiors and promotes relaxation. The interface now feels less like a screen and more like part of the space itself.

The design language remains unmistakably Thermasol: cleaner, lighter and more intentional, creating a sense of flow that mirrors the ritual of steam itself. Functionality remains intuitive and familiar, allowing longtime users to move through their experience effortlessly, while subtle enhancements make personalization feel more natural and personal than ever.

"Thermasol has been defining the home wellness experience for more than 65 years, and this update is a reflection of how far that evolution has come," said Nathan Hagemeier, President of Harvia U.S. and Region Head of North America, overseeing the company's portfolio including Thermasol. "The ThermaTouch 2026 interface isn't a departure from what our customers love. It's a refinement of it, one that meets them where they already are and elevates the moment without interrupting it."

THERMATOUCH 2026 CONTROLS AND PERSONALIZATION

ThermaTouch 2026 introduces support for multiple user profiles, acknowledging that wellness is personal, and often shared. Each ritual, preference, and moment can be honored without friction, reinforcing Thermasol's belief that luxury wellness should adapt to the individual, not the other way around.

ThermaTouch remains Thermasol's most powerful expression of smart wellness: an Android-powered touchscreen that orchestrates the complete shower and steam experience through a single architectural interface. ThermaTouch controls include:

Precision steam generation and temperature settings

Lighting customization

Sound management

Water delivery preferences

In-shower app streaming

Multiple personalized user profiles

The redesigned ThermaTouch 2026 UI is available through Thermasol's network of more than 2,500 authorized dealers and Premier Partners across North America and Europe.

THE THERMASOL PARTNER PORTAL

Alongside the ThermaTouch 2026 launch, Thermasol introduces the Thermasol Partner Portal, one of the most significant infrastructure upgrades in the brand's history. Designed for representative agencies, dealers, showroom teams, service agents, installers, designers and builders, the portal centralizes key tools, resources, and support systems into a single, curated experience, making it easier to specify, present, and deliver Thermasol solutions across residential and hospitality projects while marking a meaningful shift in how the brand supports and grows its trade network.

Organized around how partners actually work, the portal supports everything from early planning through installation and beyond through personalized dashboards. Key capabilities include:

Centralized Resource Library: Holds product documentation, installation materials, marketing assets, and brand resources in one accessible location

Integrated Planning and Support Tools: Direct access to the Build Your Shower configurator, CEU courses, and the Thermasol Solution Center

Streamlined Requests and Submissions: Simplified workflows for training requests, showroom support materials, project submissions, and service-related documentation

Training and Product Support: Clear, accessible guidance for showroom teams, installers, and partners across specification and installation

Programs and Partner Visibility: A dedicated space for partner programs, promotions, and ongoing initiatives

The platform also introduces a personalized dashboard experience, allowing partners to quickly access the tools most relevant to their role, whether in the showroom, in the field, or during project planning. Designed as a scalable platform, the Partner Portal will continue to expand over time with additional tools and capabilities to further support Thermasol's dealer and partner network.

For more information or to schedule a design and wellness consultation, visit Thermasol.com.

About Thermasol

Thermasol has led the evolution of steam and sauna technology since 1958 when it pioneered the first residential electric steam shower. Renowned for creating the foundation for the modern home spa, it transforms daily rituals into elevated wellness experiences. In 2024, Thermasol became part of the Harvia Group, the world's leading sauna and spa company, uniting American innovation in steam and smart wellness with Harvia's deep heritage in Finnish sauna culture and heater technology. Today, the brand designs luxury steam shower systems with digital smart controls and accessories, as well as sauna cabins and heaters trusted by homeowners, designers, builders, and hospitality professionals worldwide. Distinguished by professional-grade engineering, advanced digital planning tools, concierge-level support, and the industry's only true lifetime warranty on residential steam generators, Thermasol's commitment to innovation and service has earned recognition including TIME Best Inventions of 2025 and multiple Decorative Plumbing & Hardware Association (DPHA) awards. Learn more at Thermasol.com and follow @Thermasol on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Apryl Ash, Approach Marketing, 1 800-776-0711, [email protected]

SOURCE Thermasol