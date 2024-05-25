The reigning Indy 500 Champ, Josef Newgarden thrilled kids at the world's largest children's museum during the first reading of his new book

I've been wanting to write a children's book focused on the values of hard work and dedication, and there's nothing that requires that more than the Indy 500. Post this

The book highlights Josef's journey from childhood to realize his dream of winning the INDY 500 and aims to inspire young readers to dream big and persevere through challenges. From his beginnings in karting to becoming a two-time INDYCAR champion and INDY 500 winner, Josef's story exemplifies determination, resilience, and passion. "I am thrilled to be sharing 'Josef's BIG Dream' with race fans ahead of the 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday," said Josef Newgarden. "I've been wanting to write a children's book focused on the values of hard work and dedication, and there's nothing that requires that more than the Indy 500. Creating this book with my wife Ashley and Andy Amendola was a fun journey and one we are all proud of. I hope families and kids that read this book are inspired to chase their dreams, no matter how big or small, and take pride in their efforts in pursuing them."

Through vibrant illustrations and a compelling narrative, "Josef's BIG Dream" not only entertains but also instills valuable life lessons and fosters a deeper appreciation for the legendary event.

Andy Amendola, publisher and author of Red Racer Books, said: "The INDY 500 is more than just a race; it's a historic event that transforms its winners into legends. Despite its prominence, there are few books about it for children. I founded Red Racer Books to bring the magic of motorsports to children, and am excited to introduce this historic event and the inspirational personality of Josef Newgarden to young readers, sharing a powerful message of dreaming big and never giving up."

Ashley Newgarden, who collaborated on the book with Amendola and her husband, said: "Creating this book has been a passion project for Josef and me. We want to teach kids that making their dreams a reality isn't always easy. There will be times when they feel like giving up. But with hard work and determination, their dreams can grow even bigger than they ever imagined."

"Josef's BIG Dream" is perfect for children aged 5 to 10, fans of motorsport and racing, and anyone who loves inspiring stories about perseverance and achieving dreams. As an officially licensed product of INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the book will be available at RedRacerBooks.com as well as ShopIndycar.com, ShopIMS.com and all the NTT SERIES INDYCAR Races later this summer.

Approved images can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/JosefsBIGDream.

