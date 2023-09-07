The Reimagined Registry: Revolutionizing Patient Care and Research through Real-World Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

explore innovative ways that researchers today are reimagining the registry to overcome these obstacles and generate robust research insights from integrated data. Tweet this

Patient registry systems have long since served as a valuable source of real-world data and a means to study disease-specific characteristics and outcomes longitudinally. Yet, there is increasing recognition of the limitations of traditional registries — from challenges with data availability and representativeness, to risk of referral bias and burden on patients and sites.

This webinar will explore innovative ways that researchers today are reimagining the registry to overcome these obstacles and generate robust research insights from integrated data. Experts representing patient advocacy groups, the biopharma industry and health technology companies will discuss the significance of patient-centric practices and cross-sector collaboration.

The speakers will be providing their unique perspectives on this new world of registries and share relevant case studies demonstrating how RWD is transforming patient care and research.

The webinar will feature Heather Fitzpatrick Medlin, Senior Director, CureDuchenne Link; Kristen Morris, VP Medical Affairs and Community Engagement, CureDuchenne Link; Clara Lam, MPH, Asset Lead - Breast, Oncology Outcomes Research, Evidence Generation, Publications & Partnerships, Global Medical Affairs, AstraZeneca; Dr. Dan Drozd, Chief Medical Officer, PicnicHealth; and Evelyn Pyper, Evidence Strategist, PicnicHealth, who will discuss innovative ways to overcome the obstacles associated with traditional registries to generate robust research insights from integrated data.

Register for the live webinar on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10am PDT (12pm CDT /1pm EDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Reimagined Registry: Revolutionizing Patient Care and Research through Real-World Data.

