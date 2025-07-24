The REMI. Scottsdale, Autograph Collection Hotel Opens Under Crescent Hotels & Resorts Management

Debuted July 2025, The REMI. Scottsdale Introduces a New Standard of Luxury Lifestyle Hospitality to Scottsdale's Entertainment District

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the highly anticipated opening of The REMI. Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, the first Autograph Collection property in Scottsdale and the newest lifestyle hotel to debut in the heart of the city's Entertainment District.

The REMI. Scottsdale is designed to be the heartbeat of the area's next evolution. The property blends refined design, immersive experiences, tech-forward amenities, and high-touch hospitality to define a new era for the Sonoran Desert. In addition to its prime location near Scottsdale's nightlife, including top bars and restaurants, The REMI. Scottsdale is also close to world-renowned golf courses.

Nearby Old Town Scottsdale and Fashion Square, The REMI. Scottsdale offers 161 art-forward guestrooms designed by RSP Architects, including two Loft Suites that open directly onto the pool deck. Public spaces, imagined by the award-winning Rockwell Group, are created with energy and style from curated soundscapes to vibrant communal areas.

The hotel's culinary offerings are set to become a destination in their own right. In addition to the lobby bar, guests will discover three distinct offerings. Kauboi is a modern Japanese steakhouse where robata-grilled fare, sushi, and top-shelf Japanese whiskies converge in a moody, transportive setting. F/Sixteen is a cheeky reimagining of the classic American diner serving boozy shakes, savory comforts, and cocktails from breakfast through late night. Allegra Pool & Bar is a rooftop escape with curated cocktails, live DJ sets, and sweeping desert sunsets.

Beyond the incredible design and dining, The REMI. Scottsdale offers the highest rooftop bar in Scottsdale, rooftop pool with panoramic views, luxe Côte Beauty amenities, plush robes, and nostalgic postcards in all rooms and suites for guests to send memories home.

The REMI. Scottsdale will feature flexible event spaces for corporate gatherings, weddings and celebrations. With panoramic views of Camelback Mountain and the bustling Entertainment District, these venues are designed to make every meeting and occasion memorable. The rooftop lounge and pool are also perfect for networking, team-building, and stylish socializing.

For more information or to book your stay, visit marriott.com/phxda.

About The REMI.

The REMI. Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, is a boutique hotel that blends refined design with lively energy in Scottsdale's Hospitality District. Featuring 161 guest rooms and suites, five distinctive dining venues, and Scottsdale's tallest rooftop pool, The REMI. offers a fresh experience for discerning travelers seeking refined experiences and excitement. Inspired by the phenomenon of reminiscing, The REMI. is built to stimulate all five senses. Whether you're a vacationer chasing the vibe, a bachelor or bachelorette group seeking next-level celebration, or a bleisure traveler blending boardroom with bottle service, The REMI. offers a stay like no other. For more information, visit marriott.com/phxda. Follow The REMI. on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

