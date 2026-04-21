The Reputationist Evan Nierman Instructs Senior Military Leaders at U.S. Army War College

"In high-stakes environments like those experienced daily in the military, operational risk equals reputation risk." – Evan Nierman, Founder & CEO, Red Banyan Post this

The lecture and interactive seminar, tailored to address the unique challenges faced by military leaders, focused on crisis readiness, storytelling during emergencies, and the importance of maintaining credibility through strategic communications. It also featured an in-depth media training aimed at further bolstering the skills of public affairs officers.

"As a patriotic and proud American, it was an honor and truly memorable experience," said Nierman following the session. "I spent over three hours with some of America's finest military leaders discussing the critical role of communications in crisis management, and how senior officers can focus on 'Powering Reputation' to more effectively communicate the mission of the American military. The conversation was high-energy and engaging, and the level of thoughtfulness and intelligence of the students was inspiring."

The event also incorporated insights from Nierman's bestselling book, Crisis Averted, which is part of the official curriculum at the U.S. Army War College. During the session, Nierman emphasized the importance of proactive reputation management, noting that leaders must focus on building trust and transparency long before a crisis strikes.

"The key to navigating a crisis is clear, transparent communication," Nierman added. "In high-stakes environments like those experienced daily in the military, operational risk equals reputation risk."

The U.S. Army War College's ongoing commitment to providing senior officers with the skills needed to lead through crisis will be even more vital to the success of the U.S. military in the age of A.I. and the 24/7 news cycle.

Evan Nierman is a crisis management expert and the author of the bestselling books Crisis Averted and The Cancel Culture Curse. His work sits at the intersection of reputation, public scrutiny, and high-consequence leadership, particularly in regulated environments where trust and credibility are tested.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. The firm advises business leaders, organizations, institutions, and high-profile individuals operating in scrutinized or regulated environments where perception, trust, and brand equity directly influence outcomes. Drawing on expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth and navigate moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.

Media Contact

Madeline Twiford, Red Banyan, 954.379.2115, [email protected], https://redbanyan.com/

SOURCE Red Banyan