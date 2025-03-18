The Research & Innovation Center in Nursing at Hadassah and XRHealth Announce Groundbreaking Study on Virtual Reality for Pain Management in Burn Patients

"Virtual reality offers a drug-free, scalable, and effective solution for pain management, reducing reliance on opioids while enhancing patient comfort." – Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth Post this

Key Findings:

73.7% of patients reported that they did not think about pain at all or only for a few minutes during the procedure, compared to prior dressing changes without VR, where pain was a constant concern.

Patients rated their pain intensity at an average of 4.6 on a scale of 0 to 10 while using VR—substantially lower than typical pain levels for burn dressing changes, which are often rated above 7 in previous studies.

Anxiety levels were significantly reduced to an average of 2.0, compared to much higher anxiety levels in standard care procedures.

Nausea levels were nearly eliminated, averaging 0.3 out of 10, a sharp contrast to frequent nausea and discomfort typically observed in burn patients undergoing painful dressing changes.

Clinicians observed high patient cooperation (8.9 out of 10), with 56.1% of patients exhibiting no visible pain expressions and 73.2% showing no cautious movements— a significant improvement over usual burn dressing sessions, where pain-related facial tension and defensive posturing are common.

Physiological responses also reflected a reduced stress experience: while heart rate and blood pressure increased slightly during the dressing change, they returned to baseline levels immediately post-procedure, suggesting VR maintained a calming effect throughout the treatment.

Dr. Sigal Shafran-Tikva, Director, Research & Innovation Center in Nursing at Hadassah Medical Center, stated:

"Burn wound care is one of the most painful medical procedures, often causing extreme distress for patients. This study provides evidence that virtual reality can be a game-changer in pain management, offering patients a non-pharmacological, immersive distraction that significantly reduces discomfort. The collaboration with XRHealth allowed us to bring cutting-edge technology into clinical practice, and we are excited about the implications this has for the future of patient care."

XRHealth, a leading provider of extended reality (XR) healthcare solutions, supplied the VR technology used in the study. The system included immersive VR applications such as Luna, Relax8, and Mindset, designed to guide patients through cognitive and relaxation exercises while undergoing treatment.

Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth, commented:

"At XRHealth, our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by integrating extended reality into clinical practice. The results of this study validate the impact of VR technology in significantly improving patient care. Virtual reality offers a drug-free, scalable, and effective solution for pain management, reducing reliance on opioids while enhancing patient comfort. We are proud to collaborate with Hadassah Medical Center to advance innovation in burn treatment."

Implications for Future Burn Care

The findings suggest that VR can be seamlessly integrated into standard burn treatment protocols, providing a safe, cost-effective, and scalable solution for pain and anxiety management. The study's results lay the groundwork for further research with larger patient populations and broader clinical applications, potentially expanding VR's use to additional medical procedures where pain and distress are significant concerns.

About Hadassah Medical Center

Hadassah Medical Center, located in Jerusalem, Israel, is a world-renowned teaching hospital known for its cutting-edge medical research and patient care. Its Burn Unit is a leading center for treating burn injuries, employing innovative approaches to pain management and rehabilitation.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is a leading provider of AI-powered, immersive healthcare solutions, leveraging extended reality (XR) technology to transform patient care and rehabilitation. With a mission to enhance medical treatments and improve patient outcomes, XRHealth offers an advanced platform supporting various applications, including physical therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, pain management, and mental health. In addition to developing cutting-edge technology, XRHealth operates its own clinics and collaborates with healthcare organizations worldwide, enabling seamless integration of XR therapies into diverse clinical settings. By integrating mixed reality and AI-driven triage tools, XRHealth enables value-based care delivery, enhancing efficiency and patient experience. For more information visit: XRHealth

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

XRHealth Public Relations, XRHealth, 1 857-990-6111, [email protected], https://www.xr.health

SOURCE XRHealth