The Restoration of an Icon: Park Hyatt Tokyo Reopens Following 19-Month Renovation

Asia's first Park Hyatt hotel ushers in a new chapter with Redesigned Guestrooms and Suites, Elevated Dining Experiences, and Restored public spaces

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the reopening of Park Hyatt Tokyo following a 19-month restoration, marking the most comprehensive renewal in the landmark's 30-year history. The project celebrates the enduring legacy of Asia's first Park Hyatt hotel – an iconic property that has shaped global perceptions of Tokyo's luxury hospitality since opening in 1994 – while redefining the luxury hotel for today's travelers.

Honoring the Past and Embracing the Future

Over the last several years, the Park Hyatt Tokyo team and the Paris-based design studio Jouin Manku have approached Park Hyatt Tokyo's restoration with sensitivity and boldness, undertaking the unique challenge of refining a hotel whose cinematic presence, cultural significance, and architectural pedigree have made it one of the world's most recognized addresses.

Opening as a design-forward rule-breaker atop Kenzo Tange's Shinjuku Park Tower, Park Hyatt Tokyo introduced a never-before-seen expression of international luxury to Japan. Its soaring glass atriums, intimate residential interiors by John Morford, and panoramic views of Tokyo and Mt. Fuji defined a new design vocabulary—one immortalized in Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation and cherished by loyal guests for three decades.

Today, as the hotel reopens, the world once again turns its eyes to Shinjuku's three pyramid peaks.

Design for the Next Decade

"For a project like this, the design challenge is like walking a tightrope," said Patrick Jouin, Co-founding Principal of Studio Jouin Manku. "Do too much, and you risk disrespecting the past; do too little, and you neglect the future. Our approach to Park Hyatt Tokyo was not to ask what should change, but to listen to what time had already revealed. Some elements needed to remain untouched, others elevated or softened—always with the gentleness owed to a place that listens and breathes."

Jouin's partner, Sanjit Manku adds, "In a city as vibrant as Tokyo, silence itself can be a form of luxury. The hotel has always embodied a quiet strength. Our goal was to rekindle its warmth—to let its spirit breathe anew, so guests can once again feel the serenity and humanity that define this place, while preserving its iconic character for the next 30 years."

Studio Jouin Manku often explores the emotional resonance between people and the spaces they inhabit, blurring the lines between architecture, interior design, and objects. Over the years, they have been entrusted with the transformation of some of the world's most emblematic properties. These all reflect a core strength of the studio: the ability to listen to a place, understand its legacy, and imagine its future.

Four years in planning and 19 months in execution, the restoration preserves and enhances the sense of journey that has always defined a stay at Park Hyatt Tokyo—the unfolding of calm spaces, the interplay of light and shadow, the quiet reveal of the skyline from unexpected vantage points. Softer forms, warmer materials, refined details, and expanded sightlines celebrate the city's luminous panorama while unlocking a renewed sense of ease.

A Legacy of Towering Heights

"We have long looked forward to this moment, and now that it has arrived, we cannot help but to feel both humbled and incredibly proud," said Fredrik Harfors, General Manager of Park Hyatt Tokyo. "For more than three decades, Park Hyatt Tokyo has held a special place in the hearts of guests who have created and shared meaningful moments within these walls—a place that has come to feel like home. This restoration honors that legacy while looking ahead— warmer light, quieter forms, and thoughtfully revitalized dining, wellness, and social spaces that deepen the sense of calm and understated luxury the hotel is known for. Today marks not only a celebration of our history, but the beginning of an inspiring new chapter that invites guests to rediscover the hotel anew."

Park Hyatt Tokyo opened in July, 1994 as the first Park Hyatt branded hotel in Asia, becoming an immediate landmark in the capital's skyline. Occupying the upper 14 floors (39–52) of Shinjuku Park Tower, the hotel remains one of Tokyo's most recognized symbols of modern sophistication. Designed by the late Pritzker Prize laureate Kenzo Tange, the three-tower complex—capped by its distinctive triangular peaks—pioneered the city's mixed-use high-rise movement. Inside, interior designer John Morford envisioned a refined private residence atop Tange's architectural masterpiece, combining steel, glass, and wood to create a calm, understated aesthetic. That spirit of serenity continues to define Park Hyatt Tokyo to this day.

Guestrooms & Suites

Studio Jouin Manku's 171 redesigned rooms embrace fluid layouts, tactile materials, and seamless wet-room bathrooms that encourage moments of inward retreat.

Originally designed to embody modern Japan's dynamic spirit and timeless traditions, the redesigned guestrooms spotlight contemporary Japanese art. The suites feature Yoshitaka Echizenya's contemplative, dreamlike works, while newly commissioned lithographs enhance standard rooms. Signature elements—magnolia leaf decoration and Isamu Noguchi's iconic washi lamps—remain integral to the hotel's narrative of art, light, and texture. Custom furnishings maintain the black-anthracite palette accented by softer green carpeting for a contemporary feel.

Among the highlights is the new Park Suite (915 sq. ft. / 85 sq. m.), featuring generous living and dining spaces, walk-in closets, and sweeping views of Harajuku, Shibuya, Meiji Shrine, and Yoyogi Park. Deluxe Rooms (592 sq. ft. / 55 sq. m.) on floors 42–51 offer king or double beds, deep soaking tubs, and daybeds with views of the city or Mt. Fuji. Studio Jouin Manku reinterpreted the Diplomat, Governor's, and Presidential Suites, while the beloved Tokyo Suite was restored to its original design.

Diplomat Suite: Located on the 48th and 49th floor, this specialty suite spans 1,722 sq. ft. (160 sq. m.) and is oriented to the south and east, offering sweeping panoramic views and natural light throughout the day. Mid-century details define the space, with warm walnut furnishings, a dining table with an Italian marble tabletop, and a feature wall displaying artwork by Akira Nagasawa and Yuko Iwakiri. The suite includes a Yamaha grand piano, separate living and bedroom areas, a dining table for six, and a pantry as well as a spacious walk-in closet and a separate half-bathroom. The marble-clad bathroom, finished in Breccia Capraia from Italy, retains its signature long and narrow layout, now refreshed with a separate shower and deep soaking tub overlooking the city. A connecting room option is available with two twin beds and city views.

Governor's Suite: Located on the 44th floor, the 1,506 sq. ft. (140 sq. m.) Governor's Suite has been designed for quiet reflection. It features a palette of bordeaux tones and pale hinoki wood, inspired by the purity and ritual of Japanese shrines. The space includes a grand piano, separate living and bedroom areas, a dining table for four, a daybed and a spacious walk-in closet, along with a separate half-bathroom. The bathroom brings together hinoki and Japanese cedar with Ombra di Caravaggio marble, revealing a natural Red Rising Dragon vein—a distinctive, painterly detail within the stone. A Japanese hinoki deep soaking tub and separate shower complete the serene experience.

Tokyo Suite: Restored to its original design, the Tokyo Suite occupies the 50th floor and spans 2,368 sq. ft. (220 sq. m.). It features a grand piano, steam sauna, kitchen and dining table for eight, along with a spacious living room, bedroom, walk-in closet and half-bathroom. A connecting option to a twin-bedded room with city views adds versatility for guests.

Presidential Suite: Located on the 51st floor, Park Hyatt Tokyo's Presidential Suite measures 3,122 sq. ft. (290 sq. m.) and serves as the hotel's most exclusive accommodation. Anchored by a grand piano in the Cultural Salon, the suite is comprised of three salons—Library, Dining and Living—each defined by warm timber, richly veined marble and custom furnishings by Patrick Jouin. Materiality plays a central role throughout, from tailored rugs to the use of glass that reflects light and depth across the suite. The bedroom incorporates soft, tactile fabrics and a sculptural headboard, while the bathroom, finished in Italian Breccia Capraia marble, includes a city-facing bathtub, jet bath and steam sauna, all oriented toward sweeping skyline views. The suite also offers a dining room for ten with a bar, entertainment area, kitchen, spacious walk-in closet and separate half-bathroom. A connecting room option is available with two double beds in the Premier category.

Girandole by Alain Ducasse

Debuting as part of the hotel's transformation, Girandole by Alain Ducasse introduces a new expression of Parisian dining in Tokyo. In partnership with Ducasse Paris Group founded by the celebrated Michelin-starred chef and entrepreneur Alain Ducasse and helmed by Chef de Cuisine Kojiro Tsutsumi, the restaurant blends French culinary tradition with Japanese precision.

"Our ambition? To build bridges. A bridge between yesterday and today, a bridge between France and Japan," said Alain Ducasse. "Girandole by Alain Ducasse draws its inspiration from the tradition of the French brasserie and gives it a very contemporary interpretation, selecting the finest produce from Japan to create a typically French cuisine. I love this encounter of cultures, and I'm sure it will offer a delicious and unforgettable experience for all food lovers".

A 5.5-foot Italian girandole pedestal at the entrance showcases rotating floral art by UI Florist Workshop, the creative force behind the hotel's iconic arrangements throughout its history. At the heart of the space, a black walnut and red Italian marble culinary console shifts from gourmet breakfast to a lively cocktail hub by night. Deep-red fabric and velvet banquettes, mirrored walls, and bordeaux accents by Studio Jouin Manku evoke a modern Parisian brasserie, complemented by Vera Mercer's 144-image collage celebrating European café culture. For intimate gatherings, the Ex Libris Room offers a semi-private retreat lined with artist-designed bookplates from around the world.

A few signature highlights include an upside-down cheese soufflé, Wagyu beef tenderloin with Anna potatoes and a reduced Bordelaise sauce, a sealed cocotte of lobster with truffle macaroni, and the Tokyo Alain Ducasse chocolate soufflé served with coffee ice cream.

The Peak Lounge & Bar

Crowning the first of Tange's three towers beneath a soaring glass atrium and tranquil bamboo grove, The Peak Lounge & Bar balances energy and calm. A single block of Chelsea Grey marble bar anchors the space with eight glass and metal lanterns — an homage to Kenzo Tange's architecture, while the renewed bamboo garden—combining the 1994 Golden Bamboo with new Thai shoots—preserves a sense of continuity high above the city.

A new cocktail concept is introduced at The Peak Lounge & Bar celebrating Japan's regional diversity through an elegant, narrative-driven approach that connects each drink to a specific prefecture and its unique ingredients. The menu, titled "Six Prefectures, One Skyline," weaves together stories of heritage, craftsmanship, and terroir—from Hokkaido's artisanal gin and Tochigi's famed strawberries to Okinawa's sun-soaked awamori. Each cocktail embodies a distinct sense of place while reflecting The Peak Bar's sophisticated yet welcoming spirit. Even the zero-proof offerings carry this philosophy forward, offering layered flavors and thoughtful design for a complete, inclusive drinking experience that mirrors the natural harmony and artistry of Japan's landscape.

New York Grill & Bar

Perched on the 52nd floor, New York Grill & Bar continues to define Tokyo's dining scene. Restored to its original black-and-chrome grandeur, the restaurant retains its bold energy and sweeping skyline views, accented by Valerio Adami's murals and Minoru Nomata's Metropolis series.

Under Chef de Cuisine Ben Wheeler, the menu showcases premium ingredients with bold simplicity—such as Kobe sirloin, Akagi Tomahawk steak, and the restaurant's signature garlic mashed potatoes and Caesar salad. An expanded wine cellar and cocktail program feature inventive new highlights such as the Jet City (a tribute to Seattle's aeronautical heritage) and the returning favorite L.I.T., a subtly sweet, pink-hued sake-based cocktail inspired by the film Lost in Translation that made the venue world-famous.

Kozue

Set high above the city, Kozue continues to present modern Japanese cuisine inspired by traditional kaiseki through the artistry of Chef de Cuisine Nobuhiro Yoshida. Seasonal menus celebrate balance, simplicity, and visual harmony, served on handcrafted ceramics, lacquerware, and porcelain by artisans across Japan. The menu celebrates the depth of Japanese seasonality, featuring standout dishes such as the delicately dressed Snow Crab with apple-vinaigrette jelly and the rich, texture of Bluefin Tuna Toro sashimi. Signature offerings include Thinly Sliced Blowfish Sashimi, a hallmark of winter dining, as well as the refined Rosy Seabass, lightly seasoned and paired with subtly sweet pumpkin. The menu also showcases comforting favorites like Japanese Beef Sirloin Shabu-Shabu, offering warmth and depth of flavor. To complement the savory selections, the fragrant Steamed Rice with deep-fried Sakura Shrimp and the gently sweet Daishiro Persimmon with hojicha ice cream round out a collection that highlights craftsmanship, balance, and the finest seasonal ingredients. The space, with its warm walnut interiors and panoramic views of Mt. Fuji, evokes contemporary refinement grounded in tradition.

Delicatessen & Pastry Boutique

Located on the first floor of Shinjuku Park Tower, the Delicatessen welcomes guests with comforting fare and a relaxed atmosphere framed by cascading water features and whimsical sculptures by Mieko Yuki. The venue will reopen in March 2026, offering casual dining, catered events, and seasonal takeaway menus designed to be enjoyed at one of the nearby parks. The Pastry Boutique is conveniently located on the second-floor main hotel entrance and connected to the Delicatessen on the first floor. It is perfect for finding a special seasonal gift or simply for pure self-indulgence, offering specialty cakes, fresh bakery and pastry items, and chocolates, including the signature Tonka bean cheesecake, mama chocolate cake, seasonal shortcake, and croissant by Executive Pastry Chef, Julien Perrinet.

Club On The Park

Spanning the 45th and 47th floors, Club On The Park offers 22,600 square feet of fitness and wellness facilities high above the city. Highlights include a 65-by-26-foot swimming pool set beneath a soaring 47-foot glass atrium with panoramic Tokyo skyline views, state-of-the-art Technogym Artis equipment, and a schedule of daily fitness classes.

The spa features marble whirlpools, saunas, cold plunges, and seven private treatment rooms, including a couples' suite. Signature experiences are curated to reflect the rhythm of Tokyo and evolve throughout the year to offer sensory renewal and results-driven rejuvenation. The Tokyo Massage combines Japanese and Western techniques such as stretching, alignment, acupressure and drainage, combined with local, seasonal oils. The three-hour Restorative Retreat blends mindful movement, expert massage and high-performance skin care curated by Omorovicza and THE TIDES, leaving guests feeling deeply restored, balanced and re-energized.

