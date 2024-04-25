The Retreat at Sunbrook and The Retreat at Sunriver Celebrate Community and Care with Enchanting Garden Parties

"Gardening offers our residents not only the joy of being outdoors but also the therapeutic benefits of engaging in a peaceful, purposeful activity. We see every day how such activities can improve mood, increase physical activity, and encourage social interaction." Post this

Adding a special touch to the festivities, the CEO of Star Nursery joined us from the corporate office in Las Vegas, demonstrating a remarkable commitment to our community and the shared joy of gardening. "Having the CEO personally participate in our garden party underscores the deep bond and support we have with Star Nursery. It was truly awe-inspiring to see such high-level engagement in our activities," said Garrett Wilkerson, Executive Director at The Retreat at Sunbrook and The Retreat at Sunriver.

Wilkerson also emphasized the significance of gardening activities: "Gardening offers our residents not only the joy of being outdoors but also the therapeutic benefits of engaging in a peaceful, purposeful activity. We see every day how such activities can improve mood, increase physical activity, and encourage social interaction."

The garden parties are also a key component of our ongoing Mini Dementia Workshop series, which aims to support and educate caregivers of individuals with dementia. "Our garden parties and workshops are designed to create a supportive community for caregivers, offering them the resources and knowledge they need to care for their loved ones effectively," added Sue Johnston, Vice President of Program Development Meridian Senior Living.

We extend our gratitude to Star Nursery and Suntree Home Health for their support, and to all who participated in making this event a success. As we continue to foster a nurturing and vibrant environment, we invite the community to join us in celebrating and promoting the benefits of gardening and outdoor activities in senior living.

About The Retreat at Sunbrook and The Retreat at Sunriver:

The Retreat at Sunbrook and the Retreat at Sunriver are premier senior living communities in St. George, Utah, offering assisted living and memory care services. With a commitment to providing exceptional care and an engaging lifestyle, The Retreat communities offer a range of personalized services and amenities to meet the unique needs of each resident. From luxurious accommodations to vibrant social activities, The Retreat communities are dedicated to ensuring seniors enjoy a fulfilling and enriching retirement experience. For more information about The Retreat at Sunbrook, call (435) 272-0202 or visit theretreatatsunbrook.com. For more information about The Retreat at Sunriver, call (435) 256-8900 or visit theretreatatsunriver.com.

