The Retreat at Sunbrook Senior Living Scores a Strike with Their 1st Annual Turkey Bowl Fundraiser

The Turkey Bowl was a testament to the compassion and unity that define us, and I couldn't be prouder of the collective effort to make Barbara Nash's dream come true. Post this

"I am humbled and inspired by the incredible spirit of our residents and the unwavering support of our St. George community", said Garrett Wilkerson, Executive Director of The Retreat at Sunbrook. "The Turkey Bowl was a testament to the compassion and unity that define us, and I couldn't be prouder of the collective effort to make Barbara Nash's dream come true. In St. George, we prove that together, we can turn dreams into reality."

Barbara Nash, a resilient and positive resident of Sunbrook, was nominated as the deserving recipient of this heartwarming program. Her life took a significant turn last year when she suffered a stroke shortly after Christmas. Nash, who had always been an active and adventurous individual, is known for her daring spirit, even riding in a hot air balloon in her earlier years. The stroke changed the course of Nash's life, and she required significant adjustments to her living space. Sunbrook dedicated itself to retrofitting her apartment to ensure it met her unique needs, allowing her to regain some sense of independence and comfort.

Nash's dream, despite her challenging circumstances, was to experience the tranquility and beauty of Zion National Park while enjoying an overnight spa retreat, complete with massages and pampering to uplift her spirits. Her radiant smile at the Turkey Bowl event showcased her excitement for the upcoming adventure, despite her inability to verbally express her emotions.

The Turkey Bowl event Sunbrook participated in, not only raised essential funds but also brought the entire community together in a heartwarming display of support for Nash and her fellow residents. The event provided an opportunity for residents to participate in the spirit of camaraderie, laughter, and fun as they shared the joy of bowling.

About The Retreat at Sunbrook: The Retreat at Sunbrook is a premier senior living community in St. George, Utah, offering assisted living and memory care services. With a commitment to providing exceptional care and an engaging lifestyle, The Retreat offers a range of personalized services and amenities to meet the unique needs of each resident. From luxurious accommodations to vibrant social activities, The Retreat is dedicated to ensuring seniors enjoy a fulfilling and enriching retirement experience. For more information about The Retreat at Sunbrook, call (435) 272-0202 or visit theretreatatsunbrook.com.

Media Contact

Janet Davis, MERIDIAN SENIOR LIVING, 1 7036748310, [email protected], www.meridiansenior.com

SOURCE MERIDIAN SENIOR LIVING