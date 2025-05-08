The Return of Jesus: New Christian Book Explores Prophecy, the Second Coming, and the Future of Humanity

"The signs are all around us, and the clock is ticking." Said Toney, "We must prepare for the challenges ahead and help guide others towards the truth, as time is running out, we must take action and share the hop of Christ return with those who need it most." Post this

Readers will follow Toney and his belief that the second coming of Jesus Christ will take place in A.D. 2032, setting into motion a series of world-altering events foretold in the Bible, including the rise of the Antichrist, a powerful and deceptive leader who will unite nations under a false sense of peace, the singing of a 7-year international treaty, World War III, and the bombardment of the earth by the nucleus of a comet and numerous meteorites.

"I wrote this book to help people understand what is happening in the world today," said Toney. "Learning about the biblical prophecy helps us prepare for what is to come and the importance of our current times are."

As time draws near, Toney advocates for his readers to educate themselves about the return of Jesus, not only for oneself, but for the sake of those they love.

"The signs are all around us, and the clock is ticking." Said Toney, "We must prepare for the challenges ahead and help guide others towards the truth, as time is running out, we must take action and share the hop of Christ return with those who need it most."

"The Return of Jesus: We Don't Have Long to Wait until the Second Coming Takes Place"

By David L. Toney

ISBN: 9798823038560 (softcover); 9798823038546 (hardcover); 9798823038553 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

David L. Toney has been studying bible prophecy almost all his adult life. Such studying began in 1977, when Toney realized that God and Jesus Christ really do exist. Toney has been employed part of the time as a statistician and part of the time as a computer programmer ever since he earned his Master's degree in 1979. To learn more, please visit https://authorwebservices-xl.net/AuthorHouse/863323/about-the-author/.

