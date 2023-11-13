The Return of the Iconic Ropers: Justin Boots Does It Again

Justin Boots proudly presents their newest roper boots, which John Justin, Jr. first created in the 1950s. Originally developed to meet the needs of calf ropers, the roper boot has revolutionized the landscape of cowboy boots. With a nod to its rich heritage, Justin Boots combines the best of tradition and innovation in the latest collection of roper boots.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots proudly presents their newest roper boots, which John Justin, Jr. first created in the 1950s. Originally developed to meet the needs of calf ropers, the roper boot has revolutionized the landscape of cowboy boots. With a nod to its rich heritage, Justin Boots combines the best of tradition and innovation in the latest collection of roper boots.

The groundbreaking design of the roper boot quickly became a favorite among cowboys worldwide because of its distinctive short height and flat, comfortable heel. In the 1980s, the popularity of Justin Ropers soared to unprecedented heights, captivating customers with their supreme comfort and luxurious feel. As a cornerstone in the Justin Boots assortment, these legendary boots pushed the boundaries of production capacity at the esteemed Justin Boots Factory in Fort Worth, Texas, as the roper boots became the must-have item of the 80s.

Building upon this storied legacy, Justin Boots proudly presents a new collection of roper boots that retain the iconic features that made them a hit in the past while incorporating modernized comfort and a variety of color options. With various styles available for both men and women, these boots are meticulously crafted using genuine leather, ensuring durability and quality. The updated design includes an innovative comfort system for a superior wearing experience.

For women seeking timeless elegance fused with rugged functionality, Justin Boots presents a selection of five captivating pull-on and lace-up styles, available in a palette of captivating colors, including red, black, and brown. Men can revel in the heritage of the roper boot with two pull-on styles presented in black and brown.

The reintroduction of the iconic roper boot is a testament to Justin Boots' commitment to preserving Western classics that have withstood the test of time. John Justin, Jr.'s vision of creating a comfortable, versatile, and practical boot for busy cowboys lives on through this iconic style.

The new men's and women's roper boots are available now on the Justin Boots website and at local Western retailers.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of Western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

