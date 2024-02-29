The Return Of 'The Playboy Club': An Iconic Experience Is Reimagined For The 21st Century

The revitalized Playboy Club honors the legacy of the historic clubs while catering to a new generation of exclusive Members and Bunnies. Post this

As was the case historically, there are three ways to be a part of the new Playboy Club: as a Bunny, as a Guest, or as an exclusive Member.

The new era of Bunnies, who come from all walks of life, from all over the world, are able to chart their own course and redefine the Playboy experience with complete ownership over their content.

Guests, who sign up for free, can interact with their favorite Bunnies through private messaging and access to live streams.

Members, who must purchase an annual subscription, unlock the ability to form elevated connections with Bunnies through 1-on-1 calls, priority club Badge Status and an initial monetary credit for use at the Playboy Club.

Beyond interactions with the Bunnies, Members also unlock access to other iconic aspects of the brand. Members get access to the Playboy magazine archives, behind-the-scenes looks at the latest Playboy photo shoots, discounts on the most coveted Playboy merchandise, and invitations to in-person Playboy Club pop-ups. Pop-ups will allow Members to deepen their interactions with Playboy Bunnies in real-life settings such as music festivals, sporting events (like Playboy's recent Big Game Weekend party), comedy shows and movie screenings—events which all draw inspiration from the history of the Playboy Club.

The launch of the latest Playboy Club marks a significant milestone in the brand's evolution as it continues to redefine what it means to be a leader of culture, sexuality and lifestyle in 2024, as it has been for the last 70 years. For more information on how to become a Member of The Playboy Club, please visit www.playboy.com.

About Playboy

Playboy is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world. A company that started as a culture-driving, boundary-pushing magazine 70 years ago is today a massive consumer lifestyle business with Playboy products and content available in approximately 180 countries across entertainment, events, fashion, lifestyle, sexual wellness, consumer products and digital media.

The brand's hero product—now rebranded as "The Playboy Club", is available digitally at Playboy.com/app—empowers the world's top Creators, to freely express themselves and build their businesses by interacting directly with their fans. On The Playboy Club platform, fans can pay their favorite creators (known as Bunnies) for exclusive access to photos, private video calls and other unique messaging features. It's a platform that fosters meaningful connections and celebrates sexuality as a form of artistic expression. Bunnies have the tools to express themselves, their creativity and their sexuality with autonomy.

The Playboy Club also serves as a reimagined magazine for the 21st century, allowing Playboy to work with a variety of entrepreneurial Bunnies across verticals including music, sports, art, fashion and beauty. Today's Playboy Bunnies have the opportunity to truly leverage Playboy as a career launching-pad; Playboy offers a robust discovery engine, opportunities to model in Playboy photoshoots, philanthropic partnerships, invitations to Playboy events, unique content opportunities and various ways to connect with a community of like-minded entrepreneurial and aspirational Bunnies.

