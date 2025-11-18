The Revenue Workshop (TRW) Launches a New Era of Sales Training Built to Help Teams Beat Their Numbers

Every workshop is built for one purpose: to help you beat your quarterly number. The courses are structured so that a seller can immediately go back to their desk and use the workshop tools they spent time tailoring during training to improve their business each day going forward. Post this

The Newsletter



A free weekly newsletter that is released each Sunday morning, with sponsorship support from Boostr, helps sellers, sales managers, and business owners better prepare for their week ahead in minutes, http://newsletter.therevenueworkshop.com/.

The Online Training Courses



On-demand sessions are built around interactive workshops, allowing teams to learn quickly and apply their knowledge on the same day. The first course is now live: The Foundation Training Program covering 14 topics across Selling, Leadership & Management, and Business Ownership, http://training.therevenueworkshop.com/.

If you would like to test this course, email us for a code to access it for free: [email protected]

The In-Person Training Programs and How TRW is Different



Each in-person program is customized to what your team needs and built through a seven-part intake process. And, TRW stays with the team through 30, 60, and 90-day check-ins after your initial training at no additional cost. The goal is to return a minimum of 5x or better the value of your training investment in the first month, or sooner.

Founder Mort Greenberg puts it plainly. "Every workshop is built for one purpose: to help you beat your quarterly number. The courses are structured so that a seller can immediately go back to their desk and use the workshop tools they spent time tailoring during training to improve their business each day going forward."

Patrick O'Leary, Founder and CEO of Boostr, an advertising management platform built for media, adds: "Revenue teams need training that makes a real difference in the field, not a quick burst of motivation that fades after a week. What Mort has built with The Revenue Workshop gives sellers something they can use every day. It is practical, smart, and built around real accountability. That is why Boostr is proud to support the newsletter and the broader mission."

About The Revenue Workshop (TRW)

The Revenue Workshop is a sales training company built to help anyone beat their numbers. The system combines eight books, over 300 workshops, a fast-growing weekly newsletter, on-demand online courses, and high-energy in-person training.

Every program includes 30-, 60-, and 90-day follow-up sessions at no additional cost, making reinforcement and accountability a core part of the experience. TRW focuses on practical skills sellers can use immediately and has delivered measurable returns that range from five times to well over ten times the cost of training.

The mission is simple. Give teams the tools, confidence, and structure they need to win more often and grow with consistency. To learn more or to subscribe to the newsletter, visit TheRevenueWorkshop.com.

Media Contact

Mort Greenberg, The Revenue Workshop, 1 9178870609, [email protected], TheRevenueWorkshop.com

SOURCE The Revenue Workshop