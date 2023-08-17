The RFP Success® Company Ranks No. 2878 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"It's not only an honor, but completely surreal to be represented on the Inc. 5000 for the first time," said Lisa Rehurek, The RFP Success® Company Founder & CEO. "It is so fun and exciting to look back at where we started and see the progress we've made." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"I love being part of growing the economy and contributing to the 1,187,266 jobs created over the past three years," said Rehurek.

Through the implementation of their proprietary RFP Success® Framework, The RFP Success® Company has helped their clients secure over $500 million in state government contracts, averaging a 73% RFP win rate and a 98% downselect rate for their clients.

About The RFP Success® Company

The RFP Success® Company is a strategy and support consultancy that focuses on helping professional services companies win more state government contracts. Focusing on overall bid strategy and hands-on fractional RFP response support, they help hard-working organizations do better and win more. The RFP Success® Company specializes in connecting dots from capture to proposal to results.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit inc.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Howard, Evolve Public Relations & Marketing, 1 480-438-1602, [email protected], https://evolveprandmarketing.com/

SOURCE The RFP Success® Company