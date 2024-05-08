The Ricco Dental Group Announces Its New Doctor and Massapequa, NY, Location

The Ricco Dental Group is pleased to announce that it has added a new location in Massapequa, NY. The practice offers comprehensive family dental care under Dr. Steven Ricco and Dr. Jay B. Lubliner. Visit the practice's website at https://www.thericcodentalgroup.com.
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ricco Dental Group is pleased to announce that it has added a new location in Massapequa, NY. The practice offers comprehensive family dental care under Dr. Steven Ricco and Dr. Jay B. Lubliner. Visit the practice's website at https://www.thericcodentalgroup.com.
Two dental experts, Dr. Ricco and Dr. Lubliner, have combined their practices in two convenient locations in Plainview and Massapequa, New York. Current and prospective patients on Long Island will be glad to know that each location offers the top-notch services they expect.
Dr. Steven Ricco received his DDS from the State University of New York at the Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. He completed a dental residency at the prestigious North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ricco is an expert cosmetic and restorative dentist. He possesses a high level of skill with dental implants and Invisalign® treatment. Dr. Ricco offers sedation dentistry as well.
Dr. Jay Lubliner attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, where he received his DMD in 1993. His dental residency was at the University Hospital at Stony Brook. He also completed a one-year Implantology residency at New York University. He has been in private practice since 1994.
Dr. Lubliner was honored to receive recognition from the Consumer's Research Council of America as one of America's Top Dentists. The award means a great deal because it recognizes Dr. Lubliner's high standards for patient care.
"I am glad to join The Ricco Dental Group and continue serving the people of Long Island and the surrounding area," said Dr. Lubliner. "Regular dental care is a keystone to overall health and wellness. I believe that every patient deserves a beautiful, functional smile."
Procedures Offered
- General and Family Dentistry
- Restorative Dentistry
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- Sedation Dentistry
- Dental Implants
- Invisalign®
- Periodontal Treatment
- TMJ Treatment
- Emergency Dentistry
About The Ricco Dental Group
The Ricco Dental Group is a comprehensive family dental practice with two locations on Long Island. The Plainview office is located at 709 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview, NY 11803. To schedule an appointment at the Plainview location, call 516-931-3999. The Massapequa office is located at 89 Grand Avenue, Massapequa, NY 11758. To schedule an appointment in Massapequa, call 516-798-0223 or visit the website at https://www.thericcodentalgroup.com.
