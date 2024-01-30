The Ridley Gallery at Sierra College Presents the Work of Vincent Pacheco: Upstanding Citizen from January 30-February 22, 2024

The Ridley Gallery is pleased to present the work of Vincent Pacheco: Upstanding Citizen. Vincent Pacheco explores ancestral memories through an installation of hand-made piñatas. As a third-generation Mexican American caught between two worlds--an oppressed minority, and an upstanding citizen in white society-- Pacheco uses this traditional craft to forge new cultural understanding. He embeds each piñata with familial memories, akin to a totem, and aims to forge new connections about his family's crime-ridden past, his fading knowledge of ancestry, and his place in the world

ROCKLIN, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ridley Gallery is pleased to present the work of Vincent Pacheco: Upstanding Citizen. Vincent Pacheco explores ancestral memories through an installation of hand-made piñatas. As a third-generation Mexican American caught between two worlds--an oppressed minority, and an upstanding citizen in white society-- Pacheco uses this traditional craft to forge new cultural understanding. He embeds each piñata with familial memories, akin to a totem, and aims to forge new connections about his family's crime-ridden past, his fading knowledge of ancestry, and his place in the world.

Pacheco is a full-time faculty member in the Applied Art and Design department at Sierra College. He has exhibited his art nationally and internationally, and has recently completed artist residencies at MASS MoCA, and Verge Center for the Arts. He is the principal creative of Vincent Pacheco Design Co., a branding and illustration studio with a client list that includes Kinfolk Magazine, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Elle Magazine, Disney, Hennessy, and the Nature Conservancy.

Visitors should note this exhibition references gun violence and drugs. Please plan accordingly.

Ridley Gallery hours are 11a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

About Sierra College

Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at http://www.sierracollege.edu

