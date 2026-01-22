The Rise of the "Gift Economy": Buy Nothing Project Launches New Platform to Meet Surging Demand

Redesigned platform reduces friction and expands how members can give, receive, and share — for free
SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Buy Nothing Project, creator of the world's largest free-goods platform, today unveiled the most significant update to its app since its 2023 debut. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, the reimagined, purpose-built app reflects the massive growth of the Buy Nothing movement and the new ways members want to give, ask, and connect, both locally and globally.
Growing 50 percent faster than the overall secondhand goods market, The Buy Nothing Project is scaling the gift economy through a free, person-to-person platform—spanning its dedicated app and global Facebook groups. This ecosystem opens the circular economy to everyone, regardless of means. With over 14 million members, The Buy Nothing Project facilitates the redistribution of 2.6 million items monthly, diverting an estimated 162,000 tons of waste from landfills each year. The new app sustains this momentum by making gifting more intuitive, expansive, and deeply rooted in community.
"Buy Nothing has always been about making it easier for people to gift freely with one another, at scale," said Liesl Clark, co-founder and CEO of The Buy Nothing Project. "As more people turn to reuse and redistribution, we need tools that reflect how gifting communities actually work. Our new app reduces friction, expands reach, and gives people more ways to participate—whether that's within a neighborhood, across multiple communities, or around shared interests. With the launch of our enhanced platform, along with the thousands of Buy Nothing Facebook Groups which we will always support, we're making the gifting economy more accessible and usable than ever."
What's New
The updated Buy Nothing platform introduces a redesigned interface and new tools built specifically for gifting communities. For all members, the experience remains free, with features that include:
- A redesigned home feed that surfaces Gives and Asks based on customizable preferences
- The ability to find and join private groups tailored by neighborhood and interests for a curated experience
- Clear tracking of interest on posts, making it easier to choose recipients without sorting through comments
- Improved search and filters by category, post type, and location
For members who choose to subscribe, the new app also introduces optional features designed for deeper participation, including the ability to host private communities for friends, families, workplaces, or other groups, along with additional personalization tools for managing gifting across multiple locations.
Buy Nothing communities are accessible via the redesigned app (on iOS, Android and the web), which is purpose-built for gifting, and via Facebook groups.
About The Buy Nothing Project
The Buy Nothing Project, the world's largest free-goods platform, is transforming how people consume. A Public Benefit Corporation with more than 14 million members across 50+ countries, Buy Nothing connects neighbors to gift each other goods and services freely—saving money, reducing waste, and strengthening communities. Each year, more than 162,000 metric tons of items—worth $360M—are shared through the platform, advancing a more resilient, sustainable future for people, communities, and the planet.
