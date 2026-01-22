The Rise of the "Gift Economy": Buy Nothing Project Launches New Platform to Meet Surging Demand

As more people turn to reuse and redistribution, we need tools that reflect how gifting communities actually work. Post this

"Buy Nothing has always been about making it easier for people to gift freely with one another, at scale," said Liesl Clark, co-founder and CEO of The Buy Nothing Project. "As more people turn to reuse and redistribution, we need tools that reflect how gifting communities actually work. Our new app reduces friction, expands reach, and gives people more ways to participate—whether that's within a neighborhood, across multiple communities, or around shared interests. With the launch of our enhanced platform, along with the thousands of Buy Nothing Facebook Groups which we will always support, we're making the gifting economy more accessible and usable than ever."

What's New

The updated Buy Nothing platform introduces a redesigned interface and new tools built specifically for gifting communities. For all members, the experience remains free, with features that include:

A redesigned home feed that surfaces Gives and Asks based on customizable preferences

The ability to find and join private groups tailored by neighborhood and interests for a curated experience

Clear tracking of interest on posts, making it easier to choose recipients without sorting through comments

Improved search and filters by category, post type, and location

For members who choose to subscribe, the new app also introduces optional features designed for deeper participation, including the ability to host private communities for friends, families, workplaces, or other groups, along with additional personalization tools for managing gifting across multiple locations.

Buy Nothing communities are accessible via the redesigned app (on iOS, Android and the web), which is purpose-built for gifting, and via Facebook groups.

About The Buy Nothing Project

The Buy Nothing Project, the world's largest free-goods platform, is transforming how people consume. A Public Benefit Corporation with more than 14 million members across 50+ countries, Buy Nothing connects neighbors to gift each other goods and services freely—saving money, reducing waste, and strengthening communities. Each year, more than 162,000 metric tons of items—worth $360M—are shared through the platform, advancing a more resilient, sustainable future for people, communities, and the planet.

Media Contact

Stacey Clarke, The Buy Nothing Project, 1 813-393-9360, [email protected], https://buynothingproject.org/

SOURCE The Buy Nothing Project