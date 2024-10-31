The Rise of the Site: How to Empower Efficient Clinical Study Execution, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

These sites and site networks will play a crucial role in sourcing studies by leveraging the sites within their federation, thereby offering more options for efficient clinical study management. Post this

The importance of sites and site networks is increasing at a pace never seen before. With the need to find more diverse patients, ensure their retention in clinical trials and provide sponsor organizations with high-quality data, the professionalization of sites is becoming more and more important.

During this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss the challenges facing sites and how the use of site-based technologies can help drive better efficiency, less administrative burden and reduce the number of one-time use technologies forced upon sites.

Beyond this, attendees will explore approaches being embraced by sponsors to utilize site technology at no cost to sites, which reduces redundant data entry and enables remote and centralized monitoring. Large site networks and federated sites that successfully implement these platform technologies will become a formidable competitor to the traditional clinical research organization (CRO) model that has come to rely on manual processes to correct for the inefficiencies of a historically fragmented, paper-driven research site market.

Register for this webinar to learn how the evolving role of site networks, coupled with advancements in site-based technologies, is streamlining clinical study execution and more.

Join Jonathan Andrus, Co-CEO, CRIO, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Rise of the Site: How to Empower Efficient Clinical Study Execution.

