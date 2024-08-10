The Risks of Getting A One-Day Polyurea-Polyaspartic System Dallas has hot summers and occasional cold snaps, which can wreak havoc on improperly installed concrete coatings. Opting for a one-day polyurea-polyaspartic system may seem convenient because it's literally half the time of a two-day coating, but it comes with significant pitfalls. There's a reason why, after all the repairs being done to one-day systems, two-day systems are increasing in popularity.

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One-Day Systems and Their Obstacles

Moisture Management: Quick applications often overlook proper moisture assessment. This can lead to:

Blistering: Trapped moisture creates bubbles under the coating.

Surface Lifting: Inadequate moisture control results in the coating peeling away from the concrete.

Surface Preparation: Rushed installations may not allow for thorough surface profiling, leading to:

Poor Adhesion: The coating doesn't stick well, reducing its lifespan.

Frequent Repairs: Premature failures require costly fixes.

The Benefits of a Two-Day Process

Just like you wouldn't want an electrician to rush wiring your house, taking the time for a two-day floor installation ensures quality and safety:

Day One: Applying a slower curing, moisture mitigating, 100%-solids epoxy primer

Proper Curing: Providing for a full day of curing, the moisture-mitigating epoxy primer deeply penetrates and bonds with the concrete, setting the stage for application of the dual polyurea-polyaspartic clear top coats. Proper curing is crucial in preventing delamination and coating failure due to moisture infiltration..

Deep Penetration: This primer penetrates deeply into the concrete, effectively managing moisture. By creating a solid, moisture-vapor barrier, it prevents issues like blistering and peeling caused by trapped moisture.

Solid Foundation: The thick primer prepares the concrete surface for the top coats. The entire coating system is only as strong as its weakest layer.

Day Two: Adding polyurea-polyaspartic top coats

UV, Stain, Chemical & Impact Resistance: The final step involves the application of dual layers of clear polyaspartic. These top coats provide the necessary UV, stain, chemical and impact resistance. The end result is a coating system that is resilient to Dallas's climate variations.

By addressing moisture management and ensuring thorough surface preparation and curing, the two-day process mitigates the common pitfalls of one-day systems, resulting in a floor that withstands Dallas's challenging climate conditions and the classic moisture issues our friends see all over the United States.

Find some professionals and let them do what they do best. That's how you'll get a gorgeous floor that requires minimal upkeep and stands the test of time.

Media Contact

GarageFloorCoating.com, 1 (469) 229-0091, [email protected], https://www.garagefloorcoatingsdallas.com/

SOURCE GarageFloorCoating.com