The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Completes Multi-Million Dollar Transformation

Reimagined Welcome, Rooted in Place

Guests are welcomed to The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara through the resort's refreshed arrival experience that feels less like a lobby and more like stepping into an old friend's casita – warm, welcoming and refined. Layered planting schemes reinforce the surrounding locale, while open-air areas and sculptural furnishings framed in iron and terracotta create an immediate sense of place. The atmospheric and architectural lighting guides moments of arrival, transition and rest as guests step into an effortless blend of the region's hallmark style and the vibrant, soulful spirit associated with California's coast.

"With The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, we set out to create a resort that feels like an extension of the coastline itself. Every element—from the materials to the spatial flow—was chosen to echo the land's quiet drama and natural texture. The goal was to design a place that doesn't just sit on the bluff but belongs to it—drawing guests into an experience that's immersive, effortless and deeply connected to its surroundings," shared Will Meyer, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis Studio.

"We envisioned the hotel as a modern retreat, inspired by the architecture of early haciendas. Our aim was to honor the spirit of the Californios style, so each detail—from textured materials to sculptural forms—was selected to feel both natural and enduring, guiding guests through the space with quiet intention," adds Gray Davis, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis Studio.

Residential-Inspired Guestrooms and Signature Suites

Blending a refined residential ambiance with the relaxed spirit of Santa Barbara, the resort's 358 guestrooms and suites are redesigned to pay homage to the defining elements that are uniquely Bacara, whether through Spanish tilework, richly layered textiles or handcrafted details that reflect the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Framed by ocean views or lush garden courtyards, each space is designed to foster quiet moments of connection with accommodations transformed into relaxing havens that surround guests in the charm of coastal California. Drawing inspiration from the early tastemakers who helped shape the region into the American Riviera, resort interiors are infused with a relaxed glamour that makes elegance feel effortless amid a calming palette of terracotta, lush green and natural shades of sand and stone. Standout elements within guestrooms—averaging 450 square feet—and suites include carved stone, aged leathers and natural woven textures along with area rugs inspired by Chumash motifs and headboards with custom fabrics by Erica Shamrock that take cues from Californios horse blankets. In-room features include 55-inch televisions, Diptyque bath products and Nespresso machines.

The resort is also home to three distinctive signature suites—two Ritz-Carlton Suites and one Channel Islands Suite—each offering an elevated interpretation of coastal living. Spanning 2,000 square feet, the two-bedroom Ritz-Carlton Suites are designed for families or small groups as well as honeymoons and weddings alike. Nestled steps from the ocean within their own private villa building, each suite offers an expansive living room and kitchenette, two spacious bedrooms with king-sized beds, a separate living area with a sofa bed for added flexibility, and a private balcony offering sweeping ocean views. The most expansive and exclusive accommodation choice at the resort is its 3,700-square-foot two-story Channel Islands Suite, offering a refined oceanfront residential experience for up to eight guests. Ideal for extended stays or multigenerational travel, this two-bedroom residence features king-sized beds, two separate living areas—including one with a sofa bed—three full bathrooms, a shared dining space and kitchenette, as well as a private outdoor terrace overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

To elevate the on-site experience, guests can book guestrooms and suites with Ritz-Carlton Club access. Often referred to as a "hotel within a hotel," the Club offers a dedicated Concierge, a private Club Lounge, unique in-room amenities, five food presentations daily and exclusive experiences that immerse guests in the best of the destination.

Distinct Dining Concepts

One of the most anticipated elements of the resort's enhancements is the introduction of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara's new and updated bars and restaurants. The refreshed concepts draw on local and global cues, centered on fresh regional produce and seafood to serve exceptional cuisine year-round.

Leading the resort's impressive food and beverage lineup is Maple Hospitality Group's Marisella— translated as “star of the sea”— which is a culinary love letter to the California coast from Chef and Partner Danny Grant. Overlooking the bluffs alongside the Pacific Ocean, Marisella is a luxurious yet relaxed escape where timeless hospitality meets the laid-back rhythm of the sea. Housed in a pre-existing Spanish Mission–style structure, Marisella’s interior—designed by Studio K Design —draws inspiration from the building’s historic roots while embracing a natural palette of sand, sea and sky. In the kitchen, influences from the Amalfi Coast and Mediterranean seaside living come together through the richness of California’s farms, fisheries and producers. Menu highlights include handmade pastas, seasonal produce, an emphasis on local seafood and wood-fired meats.

Another standout venue is Lulio, where the laid-back spirit of the California coast meets the warm, vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean. Hinting at its sun-washed sensibility, the restaurant's name draws on the Latin word for July. Shifting daily with the sun, Lulio features a collection of hand-crafted spaces that share exceptional views. With fresh, farm-to-coast dining, the menu focuses on nearby purveyors and seasonal ingredients to bring a taste of summer year-round through thoughtfully crafted mezze, flatbreads, shareables and stunning entrees highlighting pastas, meats, seafood and additional local fare. The beverage menu complements each dish with thoughtful, seasonal creations, from a Taverna Margarita with pepperoncini brine and limoncello to a Seaside Spritz featuring Atost, a local liquor produced with citrus from Ventura. Signature dishes pair well with non-alcoholic options utilizing award-winning bases as well as a wine list with more than 85% sourced within 100 miles.

Serving as the resort's energetic central hub, the reimagined 'O' Bar & Terrace connects the lobby with the natural beauty of sea. Named in honor of the Chumash people and their single-letter word for water, 'O' Bar & Terrace offers a stylish, contemporary experience where guests can enjoy fresh, modern takes on California-inspired cuisine and cocktails. At the heart of the space is a striking circular bar, clad in handcrafted tiles from local purveyor Malibu Ceramics, beneath a statement circular chandelier. Dramatic windows frame ocean views, while comfortable lounge and bistro seating featuring distinctive O-shaped backs create an inviting setting for gathering, sipping and enjoying the coastal landscape. Signature offerings at 'O' Bar & Terrace include Ritz-Carlton caviar, a pacific shellfish tower and grilled prawn bucatini, delicately finished with samphire—a coastal succulent known for its crisp texture and delicate, sea-kissed flavor.

For a casual option, Mission Market—located in the resort's upper village—offers light breakfast, pastries, coffee, sandwiches and snacks, along with curated grab-and-go items, homewares and seasonal favorites from local purveyors and pop-ups.

Elevated Pool and Place-Making Experiences

Guests can now take in sweeping beach views from the newly expanded outdoor terrace and refreshed pool deck, home to three zero-edge swimming pools and additional cabanas. Each Bacara Cabana offers a private, shaded space for up to six guests including lounge chairs, a dedicated attendant and towel service, a stocked mini fridge with light bites and additional curated amenities. Inspired by the natural landscape, the outdoor spaces incorporate sustainable landscaping with native plants, reflecting the region's commitment to environmental preservation. At the heart of the experience is SunBar, a casual poolside spot with menus that shift with the sun and seasons. With service extending to nearby pools and cabanas, the intimate bar offers light bites by day and becomes a go-to for crafted cocktails in the evening.

For a relaxing wellbeing retreat, the 42,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa offers an extensive selection of services and amenities including its own swimming pool, redwood sauna and eucalyptus steam room. Guests can also enjoy an array of new innovative treatments such as robotic luxury massage through Aescape, Theraface LED masks, Recovery Air Jetboots, CBD wellness shots, virtual reality meditations and more.

Additional services and facilities include 85,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space ideal for corporate groups, weddings and celebrations of varying sizes, along with a dynamic activities program catering to guests of all ages, featuring a world-class tennis program led by Cliff Drysdale Tennis, electric bike rentals for scenic exploration, immersive Ambassadors of the Environment excursions and more.

