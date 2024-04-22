The Ritz-Carlton, Denver Expands Luxury Guest Experience with Noventri Digital Signage

"A stellar experience for our guests is a priority,.... So we are excited to partner with Noventri to provide the latest in digital signage technology." - Brad Mills, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver. Post this

The digital signage solution includes three 55" lobby displays with beautiful custom enclosures to welcome guests and to direct them to their event spaces. In addition, there are 13 sleek, 15.6" Power over Ethernet (PoE) door displays located outside each event space. The lobby and door displays streamline updates by continuously syncing the event information in real-time. The color-matched enclosures complement the existing decor, and the raised tactile lettering and braille ensure ADA compliance, eliminate the cost of additional room identifiers, and streamline the guest experience.

"Our collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton, Denver is a privilege," said David Linetsky, Founder/CEO of Noventri. "Our leading-edge technology, incorporated into this luxurious and upscale hotel, contributes to a memorable experience for guests. The complete Noventri solution with PoE displays ensures efficiency and reliability, making them a no-brainer for hotels looking to elevate their guest experience and reduce staff time and costs."

Noventri displays are purpose-engineered and self-contained with integrated advanced hardware and supported by top-tier customer service that covers every aspect of digital signage needs. From hardware and software support to content services, maintenance, and network monitoring, Noventri provides unrivaled support.

Starting with quality control and testing during the displays' manufacturing process guarantees their 24/7 reliability, cost-effectiveness, and easy installation. Noventri's designers and engineers take pride in producing displays that require minimal support, and PoE technology enhances their reliability.

By using Ethernet cabling to power the displays, the need for separate plugs and outlets is eliminated. This revolutionary technology provides significant cost savings, avoiding the need for detailed electrical design, permits, licensed electricians, inspections, and other associated costs.

The digital content is powered by Noventri Commander Software, a cloud-hosted solution that automatically pulls event information from the property management system, CI/TY, freeing the hotel staff from the burden of manually updating the digital signage throughout the day. Noventri Commander also provides an interface that allows hotel staff to quickly and easily update graphical advertisements and custom messages. Noventri Commander communicates with major property management systems in the hospitality industry, including Amadeus Delphi, STS, iVvy, and Opera, and CI/TY.

Through this partnership, Noventri and The Ritz-Carlton, Denver set a high standard for the hospitality industry. By offering the hotel the latest technology, exceptional customer service, and visually appealing displays, the hotel remains focused on delivering a premium guest experience that is expected from a luxury, high-end hotel.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Denver

The Ritz-Carlton, Denver is the city's first and longest-running AAA Five-Diamond hotel, bringing luxury to a new altitude. The Ritz-Carlton, Denver features 205 spacious guest rooms, including 47 suites, 32 Club Level rooms, and one Ritz-Carlton Suite. The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Denver is an award-winning facility and is the perfect relaxing escape in the heart of the Mile High City. Learn more about this The Ritz-Carlton's offerings here.

About Noventri

Noventri – a division of Specialized Communications Corporation (est. 1978) – succeeds by simplifying the digital signage experience through solid automation and data-based content solutions. Noventri serves such names as Lockheed Martin, Fenway Park, Marriott CI/TY, and Pfizer in a wide range of industries worldwide. Noventri headquarters is located at 20940 Twin Springs Dr., Smithsburg, Maryland 21783-1510. Learn more about Noventri here.

Media Contact

