The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston Surpasses $200M in Sales in Just Four Months

Houston-based luxury developer Deiso Moss announced that The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston has surpassed $203 million in sales in just four months since launching, signaling strong demand for hospitality-driven luxury living in Houston's evolving residential market. The milestone includes approximately $53 million in sales over the past 30 days and a $30 million penthouse now under contract, believed to be the highest-priced condominium transaction ever signed in Texas based on publicly available records.

HOUSTON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston-based luxury developer Deiso Moss announced over $203 million in sales for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston in just four months since starting sales, underscoring strong early demand for hospitality-driven residential living in Houston. Rising 45 stories in Houston's Uptown-Galleria district, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston will introduce a new landmark luxury residential and hotel tower to the market.

The milestone includes approximately $53 million in sales activity over the past 30 days alone, as well as the project's crowning penthouse priced at $30 million entering contract — believed to be the highest-priced condominium transaction ever signed in Texas based on publicly available records. Sales and marketing are led by Redeavor Group.

Located at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard, the development is planned as Houston's first co-located Ritz-Carlton hotel and branded residences, introducing a hospitality-integrated residential model long established in leading global luxury markets. The project will include a 156-key Ritz-Carlton hotel alongside 112 branded residences for whole ownership, with estimated completion in Fall 2029.

"The pace of sales to date has reinforced our conviction not only in the project itself, but in Houston's continued evolution as an international city capable of supporting this caliber of product," said Taylor Moss, co-founder of Deiso Moss. "What we are seeing is a market that is maturing rapidly, with buyers placing increasing value on service, wellness, security and ease of living."

The sales velocity is particularly notable given the broader context of the Texas condominium market. Since 2021, MLS data reflects just 26 condominium transactions above $5 million statewide across both resale and new development inventory, highlighting the relative scarcity of ultra-luxury vertical residential product across Texas.

"With more than $200 million in sales within just four months of opening the sales gallery, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston has proven to be one of the most successful new development launches nationally in the last year," said Andrew Wachtfogel, co-founder and Managing Principal of Redeavor Group. "Early demand and continued momentum has proven that Houston was ready for top-tier condominium residences, as the city enters a new age of refined residential living."

Approximately 80 percent of purchasers to date are based in the greater Houston area, with nearly half already residing within the Inner Loop. The buyer pool to date is heavily entrepreneurial, with roughly two-thirds owning their own businesses and strong representation across real estate, banking and private equity, energy and the medical sector.

Houston, the fourth largest city in America with a highly diversified economy and widely recognized cultural and entertainment attractions, remains a top destination for coastal relocations and inbound investment.

Sales are being conducted by private appointment through Redeavor Group. To learn more about the project, please visit rcresidenceshouston.com.

Project Snapshot:

Location: 2120 Post Oak Boulevard, Uptown-Galleria

Height: 45 stories

Hotel: 156 guest rooms and suites

Residences: 112 branded residences

Estimated Completion: Fall 2029

Developer: Deiso Moss, in collaboration with Marriott International

Development Partner: Cleary Interests

Design Architecture: Pickard Chilton

Architect of Record: Ziegler Cooper Architects

Landscape Architecture: OJB

Interiors: Rottet Studio

Construction: Harvey Cleary

About Deiso Moss

Founded in 2018, Houston-based Deiso Moss is led by visionary developers Andrew Deiso and Taylor Moss, who assemble best-in-class teams of designers, architects, partners, and builders working to develop premiere properties in greater Houston and beyond. Deiso Moss' vision for Houston weaves the city's stability and legacy with the next phase of its growth, delivering luxury hospitality and residential experiences consistent with similar global cities with rich histories and diversified economies. Learn more about Deiso Moss here.

About Redeavor Group

Redeavor Group is a multidisciplinary real estate firm formed by a team of visionary urban and resort development leaders to meet the evolving needs of today's real estate market. Backed by $40 billion in development sales expertise, Redeavor is a departure from the standard brokerage model, innovating a developer- and investor-first approach as the only firm offering sales, advisory, and capital solutions—all under one roof. Rather than serving any one brokerage, Redeavor serves its partners to deliver unparalleled results while leveraging its network of dedicated real estate professionals worldwide. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville, Redeavor specializes in new developments, repositionings, and conversions, helping partners maximize value and accelerate success across all markets. Learn more about Redeavor Group here.

About Cleary Interests

Cleary Interests is a Houston-based real estate development and advisory firm founded by Joe Cleary, an industry veteran with nearly five decades of experience leading complex projects across the United States. The firm provides development management, project management, construction management and owner's representative services, partnering with leading global brands and capital partners to deliver transformative commercial, residential and mixed-use projects. For more information, visit www.clearyinterests.com.

About Rottet Studio

Founded in 2008 by Lauren Rottet, FAIA, FIIDA, Rottet Studio is widely regarded as one of the finest design practices in the world, celebrated for the ability to deliver stunning, functional, timeless and unique places that promote a better way of life through the built environment. The international WBE-certified architecture and interiors firm boasts more than 90 million square feet of elevated design experience for luxury residential, hospitality, offices and ships. Rottet Studio was voted one of the Top 3 Most Admired Firms in the World by a jury of Interior Design peer professionals. Consistently ranked among the Top 100 Corporate and Hospitality Design Giants, Rottet Studio is an outspoken advocate for Be Original, a national non-profit committed to informing, educating, and influencing design-industry professionals and consumers about the value of authentic design.

About Pickard Chilton

Pickard Chilton is an international architectural practice noted for its expertise in the design of high-profile buildings including sophisticated residential towers, world-class hotels, and landmark commercial and corporate headquarters developments. The firm brings a layered, humanistic perspective to every project, crafting environments that are as experientially rich as they are architecturally distinctive, with an emphasis on placemaking, material quality, and creating lasting value for clients and communities alike. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., the firm's work spans major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. Current and recent projects are located in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Stuttgart, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C., among others. Please visit www.pickardchilton.com for more information.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston are not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). 2120 POST OAK VEHICLE, LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton trademarks and trade names under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

Media Contact

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston, 1 256-783-6345, [email protected]

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston