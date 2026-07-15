The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach Debuts Ladurée Partnership To Celebrate 10 Years

Luxury hotel commemorates its milestone anniversary by bringing Ladurée to Hawaiʻi for the first time through an exclusive seasonal pop-up and The Ritz-Carlton Suite Collection Tea Experience with Ladurée

WAIKIKI BEACH, Hawaii, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating a decade of redefining luxury hospitality in Hawaiʻi, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach today announced an exclusive partnership with legendary French pâtisserie Ladurée bringing the iconic Parisian maison to Hawaiʻi for the first time, exclusively at the property.

Launching as part of the hotel's 10-year anniversary celebration, the collaboration introduces a collection of elevated guest experiences, including a seasonal Ladurée activation debuting this holiday season. Set on the hotel's outdoor terrace, the limited-time experience will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy Ladurée's signature macarons, Eugénies, limited pastries and teas in an elegant al fresco setting with café umbrellas evoking Parisian terrasse style.

The partnership also introduces The Ritz-Carlton Suite Collection Tea Experience with Ladurée, available exclusively to guests staying in the hotel's three signature top-floor suites, unveiled as part of the property's extensive 2025 renovation.

"Ten years ago, we set out to create a residential luxury experience unlike anything else in Hawaiʻi, and since then, we have remained committed to thoughtfully evolving the guest experience in ways that reflect both the spirit of Oʻahu and the expectations of today's global traveler," said Mr. Mike Kass, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. "Ladurée is an iconic brand whose dedication to craftsmanship, artistry and timeless hospitality aligns beautifully with our own. This collaboration allows us to celebrate this milestone while introducing a collection of distinctive experiences that blend French elegance with the warmth and sense of place that define our property.

Available immediately following the anniversary celebration, guests staying in any of the signature suites may enhance their stay by reserving The Ritz-Carlton Suite Collection Tea Experience with Ladurée. Available through the end of the year, the exclusive in-residence experience features a curated selection of Ladurée teas paired with the Maison's celebrated macarons and Eugénies, elegantly presented within the privacy of the hotel's three top-floor suites.

The celebration will continue this holiday season with the opening of the seasonal Ladurée pop-up on Friday, December 4, 2026, marking the brand's first presence in Hawaiʻi. Guests will be able to enjoy Ladurée's signature macarons, Eugénies, finger pastries and teas in a refined outdoor setting, while a selection of Ladurée macaron and Eugénie gift boxes will also be available for purchase throughout the festive season.

Together, these experiences mark the next chapter for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach as it enters its second decade following a transformative year that included the completion of its multi-million-dollar renovation, the debut of The Ritz-Carlton Suite Collection, and the introduction of signature experiences celebrating the island of Oʻahu. The partnership with Ladurée reflects the resort's continued commitment to creating thoughtful experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, culture and exceptional hospitality.

The seasonal Ladurée pop-up is expected to open Friday, December 4, 2026, and will run through the end of the year. Additional details, including hours of operation and reservation information, will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT LADURÉE

Founded in Paris in 1862, Ladurée is one of the world's most celebrated French luxury pâtisseries, renowned for creating the double-decker macaron and for its commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and timeless elegance. With boutiques and salons de thé across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas — including its flagship U.S. locations in New York City — Ladurée has become a global symbol of Parisian savoir-faire. For more information, visit laduree.us.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES, WAIKIKI BEACH

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach is Hawaiʻi's premier luxury residential hotel, offering an unparalleled blend of refined hospitality, island spirit, and world-class design. Situated steps from Waikiki Beach on the island of Oʻahu, the property features signature suites, curated dining, and bespoke guest experiences that celebrate both Hawaiʻi's natural beauty and the global standard of The Ritz-Carlton brand. For reservations and information, visit ritzcarlton.com/waikiki.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For Ladurée: Celine Kaplan PR | [email protected]

For The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach: The Point PR | [email protected] | 805-844-1463

Media Contact

Vanessa Pak, The Point PR, 1 5037407813, [email protected]

SOURCE THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES