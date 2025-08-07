The Ritz-Carlton South Beach Secures City, State Approvals for $12m Lincoln Road and Beachwalk Revitalization Project

The redevelopment includes a phased program to reimagine the 100-300 blocks of Lincoln Road and enhance the Beachwalk entrance

SOUTH BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sobe Sky Development, owners of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, South Beach, and The Sagamore Hotel, today announced that, with the support of Commissioner Alex Fernandez, the Miami Beach City Commission has unanimously approved an agreement with Sobe Sky and the State of Florida, sponsored by State Representative Vicki Lopez, to redevelop the 100 block of Lincoln Road and enhance the adjacent Beachwalk entrance in Miami Beach. With this approval, Sobe Sky will enter the design and permitting phase immediately.

"My vision for Lincoln Road is for it to be the premier, iconic gateway to our Beachwalk and beaches – a clean, safe, and welcoming place where we can roll out the red carpet for everyone," says Alex Fernandez, Miami Beach City Commissioner. "I have championed this project and public-private partnership since before I was elected to restore safety, vibrancy, and positive activity to the area. I am excited that the built environment will finally reflect the beauty, pride, and spirit of our paradise."

Total funding for the 100-block exceeds $12 million, including $4.85 million from the State of Florida; $4 million in private investment from Sobe Sky Development, and $4 million allocated by the City of Miami Beach. In addition, Sobe Sky is spearheading an effort to revitalize the 200 and 300 blocks of Lincoln Road from Collins to Washington Avenue, which is part of the agreement approved by the Miami Beach City Commission on July 23. This includes soon-to-be-completed negotiations with Dade County to relocate bus and traffic routes as the first step in pedestrianization of the 100-300 blocks and the extension of the historic Lincoln Road Mall.

"This public-private partnership represents one of the most significant investments in the heart of Miami Beach in over a decade and demonstrates Sobe Sky's commitment to shaping a dynamic urban core that reflects the area's status as a world-class destination to live, work, and visit," says Peter Kanavos, Senior Vice President of Planning and Development of Flag Luxury Group and co-owner of Sobe Sky Development. "This project directly supports the City's broader economic development strategy to attract new businesses, residents, and cultural tourism, and we are honored to help lead this new era of revitalization in one of Miami Beach's most iconic corridors."

Designed by Naturalficial's Founding Principal, Andres Arcila, the plan for the 100 block transforms Lincoln Road into the striking "grand concourse" envisioned by the city's founding elders. The landscaping and amenities will seamlessly connect the public beach access on Collins Avenue with Lincoln Road's pedestrian and shopping districts. This bold redesign will feature an artwalk showcasing local public art, numerous traffic and life-safety enhancements to the street, and a commanding Lapidus-inspired gateway monument. The architectural landmark will delineate the streetscape from the natural ocean environment while serving as the elegant terminus of the concourse. This will realize Morris Lapidus's original dream of a Lincoln Road from "bay to sea." Walking the lushly landscaped, art-filled pedestrian beach entry, visitors will enter a serene "mini park" at the Beachwalk.

The Collins Avenue beach entrance is the most heavily trafficked pedestrian beach access, with over 7,000 people traversing the street daily. The traffic and life-safety enhancements include minimizing unsafe interactions between vehicles and pedestrians, improving poor vehicular circulation, limiting unnecessary traffic, and improving ingress-egress for all adjoining properties, including The Ritz-Carlton campus and loading dock. The plans also include a comprehensive street redesign, featuring reimagined lanes and medians designed to streamline traffic and enhance safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

About Sobe Sky Development

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Hotel & Residences is owned by Sobe Sky Development, a partnership between the Ben-Josef, Lowenstein, and Kanavos families. The partnership is committed to the enhancement of the iconic East Lincoln Road District as well as preserving the legacy of their renowned property, blending timeless elegance with modern luxury to deliver exceptional guest experiences. With a focus on community engagement and cultural enrichment, the ownership group continues to enhance the hotel's standing as a premier destination for travelers and residents alike. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, South Beach offer 30 custom-designed beach houses in the sky, featuring one- to five-bedroom residences and two duplex penthouses with private rooftop terraces. The high-rise includes over 50,000 square feet of bespoke amenities, interiors by renowned designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge and architecture by Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design Inc. Touting dining experiences by Michelin-starred Chef José Andrés, the beachfront enclave is moments from Miami's internationally acclaimed shopping, dining, arts, culture and entertainment. To learn more, visit rcbeachhouses.com.

About Flag Luxury Group

Flag Luxury Group is a privately held real estate development company headquartered in New York City with a primary focus on luxury hotels and residences as well as land-based entertainment and retail projects. Flag Luxury Group was formed in 1997 by Dayssi and Paul Kanavos, who were driven by their passion for luxury hospitality and their desire to bring a forward-thinking perspective to the industry. Flag Luxury Group's ability to identify, acquire and build world-class projects in premier gateway city locations has established it as a leading development company in the industry. Notable projects include co-developing The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove Residences, The Ritz-Carlton Club and Spa Jupiter, and, most recently, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad Residences. To learn more about Flag Luxury Group, visit www.flagluxury.com.

