The Road of Redemption: New Christian Memoir Offers Insights to Christianity and Gaining Wisdom

CURRIE, Minn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In some people's eyes, looking back on what they could have done better in the past is a constant thought; a thought author Rev. Michael D. Schmitz optimistically addresses in his new memoir, "Higher Power: My Life of Service."
Getting a glimpse into the struggles even a religious leader faces, readers may gain wisdom and knowledge to apply to their daily lives. Schmitz relives his background of going to seminary as a Romanic Catholic at the age of 44 and ordained at the age of 50. With personal humility, he shares the lessons learned along the way.
"I want to share my journey of redemption and grace," Schmitz said. "Everyone faces struggles in their lives, and I want to be a helping hand to them, offering a powerful testament to the transformative power of faith, forgiveness and God's unending grace."
Schmitz's goal is to touch his readers' hearts and encourage them to grow in their faith in Christ.
"Through it all, I found solace and strength in Christ," Schmitz said. "I thank God for my life on this earth. I hope my story will inspire others to find redemption when surrendering to the higher power."
"Higher Power: My Life of Service"
By Michael D. Schmitz Rev.
ISBN: 9781663241924 (softcover); 9781663241962 (electronic)
Available at - iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Michael D. Schmitz Rev. graduated high school from Immaculate Heart of Mary High School, Currie, Minn., in 1964, and was taught by the Rochester Franciscan Sisters. He received his bachelor's degree from Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee, Wis., in 1994, and his Master of Divinity Degree from Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hales Corners, Wis. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/824876-higher-power.
