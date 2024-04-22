The Road of Redemption: New Christian Memoir Offers Insights to Christianity and Gaining Wisdom

"I want to share my journey of redemption and grace," Schmitz said. "Everyone faces struggles in their lives, and I want to be a helping hand to them, offering a powerful testament to the transformative power of faith, forgiveness and God's unending grace." Post this

"I want to share my journey of redemption and grace," Schmitz said. "Everyone faces struggles in their lives, and I want to be a helping hand to them, offering a powerful testament to the transformative power of faith, forgiveness and God's unending grace."

Schmitz's goal is to touch his readers' hearts and encourage them to grow in their faith in Christ.

"Through it all, I found solace and strength in Christ," Schmitz said. "I thank God for my life on this earth. I hope my story will inspire others to find redemption when surrendering to the higher power."

"Higher Power: My Life of Service"

By Michael D. Schmitz Rev.

ISBN: 9781663241924 (softcover); 9781663241962 (electronic)

Available at - iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Michael D. Schmitz Rev. graduated high school from Immaculate Heart of Mary High School, Currie, Minn., in 1964, and was taught by the Rochester Franciscan Sisters. He received his bachelor's degree from Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee, Wis., in 1994, and his Master of Divinity Degree from Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hales Corners, Wis. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/824876-higher-power.

