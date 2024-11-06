The brand-new musical, *The Road to Hotel California*, is set to premiere at Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club on November 2, 2024. This exciting production features the iconic music of legendary artists including The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, and many more.
Running from October 19 – December 1 at Yuk Yuk's Comedy Theatre, inside Wyndham Fallsview Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
The Road to Hotel California Musical Premieres at Yuk Yuk's in Niagara Falls, Ontario
NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The brand-new musical, *The Road to Hotel California*, is set to premiere at Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club on November 2, 2024. This exciting production features the iconic music of legendary artists including The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, and many more.
About the Musical
The Road to Hotel California is an immersive experience that intertwines storytelling with live performances of classic hits. Audiences will journey through the rich tapestry of the 1970s music scene, celebrating the timeless songs that have shaped generations. Highlights include beloved tracks such as "Take It Easy," "Landslide," and "Woodstock," performed live by a talented cast that brings these classics to life.
Director's Vision
Director [insert director's name] shares, "This musical not only pays homage to the incredible music of these iconic artists but also captures the spirit of a transformative era in music history. We aim to create a nostalgic yet fresh experience for both longtime fans and new audiences."
Show Schedule
- November 6: 8:30 PM
- November 13: 8:30 PM
- November 17: 4:30 PM
- November 20: 8:30 PM
- November 23: 4:30 PM
- November 24: 4:30 PM, 8:30 PM
- November 27: 8:30 PM
- November 30: 4:30 PM
- December 1: 4:30 PM, 8:30 PM
Dinner Package Option
Enhance your experience with our exclusive dinner package! Guests can enjoy a delicious meal at the Ruth's Chris Steak House before or after the show, featuring a specially curated 3-course menu.
The dinner package includes:
First Course (choice of one per person):
- French Onion Soup
- Caesar Salad
Second Course (choice of one per person):
- Prime Medallion ~ 8 oz US Prime NY Strip Steak served with Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus
- Substitutions available for Stuffed Chicken Supreme or Ora King Salmon.
Third Course (per person):
- Mini NY Cheesecake
Event Details
- Location: Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club, Niagara Falls, Ontario
- Tickets: $25 plus tax
- - Purchase Tickets: www.yukyuks.com/niagarafalls
- Purchase Tickets and Dinner Package by calling 289-271-9307
Join us for an unforgettable night filled with nostalgia and rock 'n' roll as we celebrate the sounds of *The Road to Hotel California*. Don't miss your chance to experience this musical journey through some of the greatest hits in American music history!
For media inquiries, please contact:
John Paul Mannella
YUK YUK'S COMEDY CLUB| 6455 Fallsview Blvd.
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada L2G 3V9
T 905.357.1183
Media Contact
Stefanie Bonomi, Yuk Yuk's Niagara Falls, 1 289-271-9600 3127, [email protected], www.yukyuks.com/niagarafalls
SOURCE Yuk Yuk's Niagara Falls
Share this article