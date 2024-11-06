The brand-new musical, *The Road to Hotel California*, is set to premiere at Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club on November 2, 2024. This exciting production features the iconic music of legendary artists including The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, and many more.

Running from October 19 – December 1 at Yuk Yuk's Comedy Theatre, inside Wyndham Fallsview Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The Road to Hotel California Musical Premieres at Yuk Yuk's in Niagara Falls, Ontario

About the Musical