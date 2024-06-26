The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Global Awards $7.5 Million to American Council of Learned Societies to Continue Program in Buddhist Studies

The program has built a thriving global community of Buddhist studies scholars and scholarship, and its new initiatives will continue to expand understanding of Buddhist traditions and values to a broad public. Post this

The new grant will extend the program through 2027 and support new initiatives to nurture the next generation of scholars and enhance public knowledge of Buddhism. ACLS will launch a new publication series in Buddhist Studies for books written by early-career awardees in partnership with a university press. Additionally, program alumni will participate in a series of convenings and collaborative writing projects to review and publicly document the work of awardees who are engaging with Buddhist communities of practice and public audiences. The grant funds a new Program Officer in Buddhist Studies on staff at ACLS to support these initiatives.

Continuing the program's commitment to building stronger relationships with scholars working in universities and monastic institutions in Asia, the Program in Buddhist Studies will strengthen its alumni network through mentorship activities and virtual workshops for graduate students and early-career researchers in Asia. The Translation Grants in Buddhist Studies will also be revised in light of advances in AI and machine translation.

"Over the past decade, the Program in Buddhist Studies has shifted to meet the needs of the field of Buddhist Studies—prioritizing funding for junior and independent scholars, expanding the reach of Buddhist knowledge to the public through the Buddhism Public Scholars Program, and fostering greater links to institutions and scholars in Asia," said Deena Ragavan, ACLS Director of International Programs. "ACLS is thrilled to continue this successful partnership with The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Global, amplifying and expanding these efforts through a robust program of fellowships, grants, and public-facing initiatives."

"The Foundation looks forward to continuing this groundbreaking Program in Buddhist Studies with ACLS," said Phillip Henderson, CEO of The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Global. "The program has built a thriving global community of Buddhist studies scholars and scholarship, and its new initiatives will continue to expand understanding of Buddhist traditions and values to a broad public."

The next round of fellowship and grant competitions for the program will be announced in summer 2024.

Learn more about The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Program in Buddhist Studies.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

Inspired and informed by the concept of interconnectedness, The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Global supports programs in arts and culture and Buddhism, and funds initiatives that enhance the wellbeing of humanity and the environment.

