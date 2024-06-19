The Rocky Mountain ADA Center to Exhibit During Denver and Thornton Colorado Pride Events in June 2024

Center provides free confidential technical assistance, training and information dissemination pertaining to the Americans with Disabilities Act to CO, MT, ND, SD, and UT

GREELEY, Colo., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rocky Mountain ADA Center (RMADAC), a member of the National Network of ADA Centers, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at Denver PrideFest 2024 and Thornton, CO Pride Day this June. Denver PrideFest takes place June 22-23, 2024 and Thornton Pride Day takes place June 29, 2024.

During the events, members of the RMADAC team will be managing booths at both events. They will be answering questions about the Americans with Disabilities Act and distributing free information about the ADA to event attendees with the goal of raising awareness on how the center can assist them if they ever have questions about the civil rights law that protects all Coloradans. An estimated 1/5 people identify with a disability in the United States (according to the CDC).

"We are absolutely thrilled to participate in both the Denver and Thornton pride events," said Emily Shuman, Director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center. "Having an opportunity to represent the center during these highly celebrated gatherings is critical in our mission to support anyone who has questions about their rights under ADA. We are here to help and are hopeful to make many new connections during June to ensure that everyone has access to our team who can assist with all ADA related items." "We encourage all attendees to stop by our booths and say hello while taking some information with them so they always know how to connect with your amazing team."

• RMADAC's booth number at Denver PrideFest is C34

• RMADAC's booth during Thornton Pride Day will be located in the event's "proposal stage"

Denver PrideFest features a two-day festival that draws visitors from throughout the state of Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region. Estimated attendance will be upwards of 550,000 people. The weekend kicks off with the Pride 5K on Saturday, June 22, 2024, followed by the two-day Denver PrideFest at Civic Center Park. The Fest includes over 250 exhibitors, 30 food & beverage vendors, and live performances all weekend long. Sunday begins at 9:30 am with colorful floats, marchers, music, and much more at the annual Coors Light Denver Pride Parade.

Thornton Pride Day will be held from 12-4 p.m. MT at the Thornton Arts & Culture Center at 9209 Dorothy Blvd and adjacent Lu Murray Park. The Thornton Arts, Sciences & Humanities Council(TASHCO) organizes this free annual event to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ Community in Thornton which will feature local artists, vendors, food, entertainment, and other activities.

Members of RMADAC's technical assistance team can be reached 7 days a week at: https://rockymountainada.org/ and 1-800-949-4232 7-days a week.

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center, operated by the University of Northern Colorado, is funded under a grant from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR grant number 90DPAD0014) to provide technical assistance, training, and materials to Colorado, Utah, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

