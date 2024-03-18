The Rogovy Foundation Announces 2023 Winter Award Winners

Five documentary films have been awarded grants.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rogovy Foundation is pleased to announce the Miller / Packan Documentary Film Fund winter 2023 award winners. The Fund awards grants totalling $200,000 to a selection of film projects annually through its Summer and Winter Open Calls.

The Fund's five selection of award winners for this Winter period are:

Dominion — Dominion follows a new generation of evangelical environmentalists challenging their conservative faith community to embrace climate solutions, and explores how we arrived at today's polarized political landscape, revealing a larger battle for the very soul of America. Director: Sam French

Untitled Documentary Project — Due to the sensitivity of this topic we are withholding further details on this project until a later date. Currently in production.

Contamination — This film explores one small town's unlikely fight — and even more improbable victory — for clean water and environmental justice. Director: Ariel Ritchin.

Green Gold — A Mexican community risks it all to stop the cartels who destroy their land and lives to make a fortune… from avocados. Director: Sélim Benzeghia.

Untitled Feature Documentary by Grain Media — Due to the sensitive nature of this subject, we are withholding further details on this project until a later date.

"Doumentary films raise awareness about critical topics by telling compelling stories," said Asher Rogovy, Vice-President. "It's an honor to support these assiduous filmmakers striving to inform us about issues spanning the globe."

Applications are now being accepted for the Summer 2024 Open Call, which ends May 15th 2024. Further details on the Miller / Packan Film Fund can be found at: rogovy.org

About The Rogovy Foundation: The Rogovy Foundation invests in inspired people and nonprofits working to build a more enlightened and harmonious planet. The Foundation sees documentary film as a potent medium to broaden visions and change perspectives.

