The Rogovy Foundation Announces 2024 Summer Award Winners

Five documentary films have been awarded grants.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rogovy Foundation is pleased to announce the Miller / Packan Documentary Film Fund summer 2024 award winners. The Fund awards grants totalling $200,000 to a selection of film projects annually through its Summer and Winter Open Calls.

The Fund's five selection of award winners for this Summer period are:

The Jungle — A modern-day take on Upton Sinclair's shocking 1906 novel, THE JUNGLE unravels centuries of greed in America's meat industry, and reveals how indigenous knowledge could be the key to feeding both people and the planet. Director: Matt Wechsler.

The Quiet Part — The arrival of a white supremacist pagan church ignites a struggle for the soul of a town, offering disturbing warnings about the normalization of extremism. Director: Rachel Lauren Mueller.

Project M — An Iranian female revolutionary leads a global fight against one of the world's most misogynistic regimes. Directors: Sara Nodjoumi & Till Schauder.

Unless Something goes Terribly Wrong — As America's aging wastewater systems begin to fail, one plant does all it can to stay afloat. Plant manager Dustin Price, with his crew of unlikely heroes, battles aging infrastructure and forever chemicals to keep Portland, Maine clean and healthy. Directors: Kaitlyn Schwalje & Alex Wolf Lewis.

Data and Democracy — Data and Democracy is a historical investigation of the use of social- science data in political communications and how methods of categorizing and targeting populations have reshaped American politics – making it increasingly uncompetitive and undemocratic. Director: Nader Sadre.

"We support documentary filmmaking for the impact they can have," says Hugh Rogovy, President. "Each of these films bring a story and awareness to important topics today."

Applications are now being accepted for the Winter 2024 Open Call, which ends November 15th 2024. Further details on the Miller / Packan Film Fund can be found at: rogovy.org

About The Rogovy Foundation: The Rogovy Foundation invests in inspired people and nonprofits working to build a more enlightened and harmonious planet. The Foundation sees documentary film as a potent medium to broaden visions and change perspectives.

