The Rogovy Foundation Announces 2024 Winter Award Winners

Five documentary films have been awarded grants.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rogovy Foundation is pleased to announce the Miller / Packan Documentary Film Fund winter 2024 award winners. The Fund awards grants totalling $200,000 to a selection of film projects annually through its Summer and Winter Open Calls.

The Fund's five selection of award winners for this Winter period are:

Two Minutes of Hate — Intimate verité access into a leading group tracking extremism online, the film follows global trends in digital disinformation and hate. Through three portraits of relationships, in three democracies, the film explores the human cost. Director: Rachel Boynton.

Untitled Investigative Project — An ongoing investigation into the world of Private Equity. Currently in Production.

Untitled Documentary project — An uplifting, cinematic and immersive film about a photographer who documented a cultural movement that began in 60s Harlem, set against the backdrop of the civil rights movement and the evolution of modern art. Director: Yemi Bamiro.

Power & Light — A climate thriller following a team of journalists embroiled in a high-stakes investigation involving election fraud, corporate conspiracy, character assassinations, and espionage. Director: Kelly Duane de la Vega.

Untitled Documentary Project — Due to the sensitivity of this topic we are withholding further details on this project until a later date. Currently in production. Director: Dani Faith Leonard.

"Despite fierce competition, we're excited to select these films," says Hugh Rogovy, President "and believe each project will have broad impact."

Applications are now being accepted for the Summer 2025 Open Call, which ends May 15th 2025. Further details on the Miller / Packan Film Fund can be found at: rogovy.org

About The Rogovy Foundation: The Rogovy Foundation invests in inspired people and nonprofits working to build a more enlightened and harmonious planet. The Foundation sees documentary film as a potent medium to broaden visions and change perspectives.

Media Contact

Lulu Parent, The Rogovy Foundation, 1 9174437624, [email protected], www.rogovy.org

SOURCE The Rogovy Foundation