The Rogovy Foundation suspends the Miller/Packan Documentary Fund, Pivots to Defending the Fourth Estate

Its updated mission doubles down on supporting the Fourth Estate and investigative journalism.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rogovy Foundation has suspended grant-making via the Miller/Packan Film Fund. While proudly supporting many deserving documentary projects, the Foundation has shifted its mission and focus to a more pressing need: defending the Fourth Estate.

Nine years ago, the Miller / Packan film fund was initiated to support projects that could produce meaningful impact. Over the course of 18 biannual open calls, we received over 5,300 applications, and supported nearly 85 films. Many wonderful documentaries have been completed, and can be watched via our Watch Now viewing page.

Since its 2016 inception, the Foundation has also been supporting various investigative journalism platforms and projects. The impact from these publications, along with the occasional documentary film, has been substantial. Given how dramatically the political landscape has shifted over the past decade, the Foundation has decided that its best use of resources is defending the Fourth Estate. As the expression goes – now ironically – "Democracy Dies in Darkness."

When many mainstream media platforms, such as the Washington Post, Fox News, the Los Angeles Times, and CBS, have been acquired by billionaires, these ownership changes jeopardize the unbiased and investigative reporting essential for a healthy democracy. Society needs independent institutions that reinforce the rule of law, identify corruption, and expose fraud.

Consequently, the Rogovy Foundation has updated its mission to double down on supporting the Fourth Estate and investigative journalism. "These are boom times for corruption and disinformation," says Hugh Rogovy, President. "Our Founding Fathers understood the importance of a free and independent press, and we're committed to increasing our support to these organizations."

The Foundation is grateful to all the filmmakers who sought its assistance, and will continue to publicize each title as it becomes available.

Further details on The Rogovy Foundation can be found at: rogovy.org

General inquiries can be emailed to: [email protected]

About The Rogovy Foundation.

The Rogovy Foundation invests in inspired people and nonprofit organizations that are working to help build a more enlightened and democratic society. A past supporter of documentary films, the Foundation now sees urgency in defending investigative journalism, and the Fourth Estate.

Media Contact

Lulu Parent, The Rogovy Foundation, 1 9174437624, [email protected], The Rogovy Foundation

SOURCE The Rogovy Foundation