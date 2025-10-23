The role of galvanized water storage tanks for drinking water

One person uses between 80 to 100 gallons of water per day for drinking water, cooking, showering, flushing the toilet, and other miscellaneous uses. Post this

Water storage tanks ensure access to drinking water when public water systems are disrupted.

Northern California communities are no strangers to the danger and damage from wildfires. In 2024, wildfires burned nearly 600,000 acres in Northern California, threatening and evacuating several communities. The largest, the Park Fire, burned 429,000 acres in Butte and Tehama counties and, because of rough and steep terrain, took over two months to completely extinguish.

In January 2025, various news media, including CNN, reported that Los Angeles area wildfires had contributed to contaminated drinking water. The report states that when water is depleted and water systems are damaged, water systems can become contaminated from melted plastic pipes releasing chemicals, and from smoke and soot that enter damaged water systems. The result is undrinkable water, and if consumed, it can make people sick and perhaps contribute to long-term illnesses.

At A1 Tank, our custom-manufactured water storage tanks can store potable water for use during disasters or infrastructure failures that disrupt the supply of drinking water. Even in rural areas where large capacity water storage tanks are commonplace, a backup drinking water storage system can be valuable.

The company delivers custom-manufactured galvanized water storage tanks to Redding, Napa, Santa Rosa, Ukiah, Susanville, and Northern California communities, all the way to the Oregon border.

For a family, determine how much water is needed to store and for how long, then purchase a water tank that is suitable for those needs. A family of four that needs a two-week supply of drinking water, with water conservation practices in place, might consider a 3000 to 6000-gallon-capacity galvanized water storage tank. We manufacture galvanized water storage tanks to your specifications, with capacities from 1000 to 20,000 gallons.

Each tank is individually manufactured at A-1 Tank's Paso Robles facility using advanced wire-weld technology for seamless, durable construction.

Styles include vertical, flat-bottom, and open-top configurations.

Galvanized steel is more durable than plastic tanks and can withstand fire, storms, and temperature fluctuations without melting, cracking, or breaking down under high temperatures as concrete does.

California law requires buildings to have a water supply with sufficient pressure for fire suppression with easily accessible to firefighters. Check local fire regulations for details for your area. Our tanks meet all water storage requirements.

Northern California has some of California's most rugged country. A-1 Tank's custom-designed 4x4 trucks get into rugged, remote areas to deliver and install your water tanks. From easily accessible communities to mountain communities in Northern California, galvanized water storage tanks can be precisely where you want it.

