The role of legal document assistants in getting divorce legal documents right

Assisting with the divorce documents is only part of what some LDAs do. Services like We Help You Legal, with offices in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, offer assistance for divorce documents and related matters, legal separation, annulment, adoption, name change, living trusts, power of attorney, notary services, and more.

LDAs provide a valuable, affordable alternative for those who don't want, or can't afford, an attorney.

LDAs are professionals and in California, have strict requirements to be able to register and practice, including a $25,000 bond in the county in which they have their principal place of business. According to the California Association of Legal Document Assistants (CALDA), the basic requirements to be an LDA in California include education and a period of experience under the supervision of a licensed attorney. The education includes a certificate of completion from an accredited paralegal program or a baccalaureate degree in any field. Supervision by a licensed attorney ranges from one to two years, depending on the level of education and experience. LDAs are required to renew their registrations periodically.

These requirements were enacted in January 2000. Provisions were included for LDAs who were providing legal document assistance before January 1, 1999.

We Help You Legal has been providing an important service since 2001. With offices in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, divorce document assistance is only a phone call away. Along with assisting with the documents for uncontested divorce, We Help You Legal assists with documents for:

Divorce-related matters such as spousal support, child support, custody, visitation, and division of assets.

Legal separation or annulment.

Adoptions

Guardianships

Name change.

Probate

Living trust.

Power of attorney.

Landlord/tenant issues.

Notary services and more.

We Help You Legal is a "self-help" legal document assistance company that provides document preparation without the high cost of an attorney. We Help You Legal, Inc. is not a law firm. We cannot represent you in court, advise you about your legal rights or the law, or select forms for you.

