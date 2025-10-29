The role of legal document assistants in getting divorce legal documents right

In California, legal document assistants (LDAs) help prepare and file legal forms and provide guidance on court procedures, without offering legal advice. We Help You Legal, Inc. supports individuals representing themselves, including those filing for divorce in San Luis Obispo County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In California, legal document assistants (LDAs) are professionals authorized to assist with preparing legal forms, providing information on court proceedings, and filing documents. LDAs are not attorneys or permitted to give legal advice or represent clients in court. Nonetheless, LDAs such as those with We Help You Legal, Inc. perform valuable services for individuals choosing to represent themselves in legal matters, including filing for divorce in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Divorce, even a non-contested divorce, is not always a decision that is made easily. The emotional conflicts around the decision and the requirements to get the divorce documents completed accurately and filed on time add up to a new level of stress. With the demands of daily schedules, finding the time to complete all of the forms, double-check for accuracy, and trying to get to the courthouse to make sure everything is filed on time can seem overwhelming.
Assisting with the divorce documents is only part of what some LDAs do. Services like We Help You Legal, with offices in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, offer assistance for divorce documents and related matters, legal separation, annulment, adoption, name change, living trusts, power of attorney, notary services, and more.
- LDAs provide a valuable, affordable alternative for those who don't want, or can't afford, an attorney.
LDAs are professionals and in California, have strict requirements to be able to register and practice, including a $25,000 bond in the county in which they have their principal place of business. According to the California Association of Legal Document Assistants (CALDA), the basic requirements to be an LDA in California include education and a period of experience under the supervision of a licensed attorney. The education includes a certificate of completion from an accredited paralegal program or a baccalaureate degree in any field. Supervision by a licensed attorney ranges from one to two years, depending on the level of education and experience. LDAs are required to renew their registrations periodically.
These requirements were enacted in January 2000. Provisions were included for LDAs who were providing legal document assistance before January 1, 1999.
We Help You Legal has been providing an important service since 2001. With offices in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, divorce document assistance is only a phone call away. Along with assisting with the documents for uncontested divorce, We Help You Legal assists with documents for:
- Divorce-related matters such as spousal support, child support, custody, visitation, and division of assets.
- Legal separation or annulment.
- Adoptions
- Guardianships
- Name change.
- Probate
- Living trust.
- Power of attorney.
- Landlord/tenant issues.
- Notary services and more.
We Help You Legal is a "self-help" legal document assistance company that provides document preparation without the high cost of an attorney. We Help You Legal, Inc. is not a law firm. We cannot represent you in court, advise you about your legal rights or the law, or select forms for you.
We Help You Legal, Inc.
3594 Broad St #100
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 221-7300
