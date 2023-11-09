The Role Of Race In Our Society Must Be Understood In Order To Be Corrected

Xulon Press presents a discussion on the roots and effects of racism in our country.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jean Guerrier explains how the progress of a whole class of people has been blocked by Racism in the United States of America: The Awakening of Consciousness ($25.99, paperback, 9781662887901; $9.99, e-book, 9781662887918).

In this book, Guerrier explains how racism is, in essence, a meaningless concept, and was only promoted as meaningful by those who wished to exploit it for their own gain. He encourages his readers to break free of this obstruction placed on their minds and think clearly regarding their fellow human beings.