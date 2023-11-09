The Role Of Race In Our Society Must Be Understood In Order To Be Corrected

Xulon Press presents a discussion on the roots and effects of racism in our country.
TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jean Guerrier explains how the progress of a whole class of people has been blocked by Racism in the United States of America: The Awakening of Consciousness ($25.99, paperback, 9781662887901; $9.99, e-book, 9781662887918).
In this book, Guerrier explains how racism is, in essence, a meaningless concept, and was only promoted as meaningful by those who wished to exploit it for their own gain. He encourages his readers to break free of this obstruction placed on their minds and think clearly regarding their fellow human beings.
"Racism is the promotion of the vileness and defeat of all those who allow themselves to be hurt by so much offense," said Guerrier.
Jean Guerrier is a pharmacist with an Associate's degree in political philosophy from Sanford Brown University. He has always been passionate about reading, and he invites everyone to participate in this activity in order to get to know the world better, and especially the people in it. Guerrier has a wife and three daughters, all three of whom have followed him into the medical field.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Racism in the United States of America is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
JEAN GUERRIER, Salem Author Services, 813-573-3318, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article