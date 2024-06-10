The Roofing Alliance Announces 2024-2025 Board of Trustees

Roofing Alliance welcomes Reed Gooding as president and Greg Hudson as vice president.

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Roofing Alliance proudly announces their Board of Trustees for 2024-2025. Reed Gooding of GSM Roofing, Ephrata, Pennsylvania will serve as president and Greg Hudson of Georgia-Pacific Gypsum, Atlanta, Georgia, will serve as vice president.

The Roofing Alliance is a diverse, thoughtful, and dedicated forum of roofing contractors, manufacturers, distributors, service providers and industry professionals united to shape, improve and advance the roofing industry. At 198 members strong, this group of committed leaders has attracted some of the industry's best and brightest roofing professionals.

The Roofing Alliance thanks the following officers and trustees for their commitment to the roofing industry; terms are effective June 1, 2024 – May 31, 2025.

Reed Gooding , GSM Roofing, Ephrata, Pennsylvania – President

Greg Hudson, Georgia Pacific Gypsum, Atlanta, Georgia – Vice President

Jason Dark, Duro-Last Roofing, Inc., Saginaw, MI - Secretary-Treasurer

Greg Bloom, Beacon Building Products, Herndon, Virginia – Immediate Past President

Paige Harvill, Nations Roof, Mobile, Alabama – Trustee

Scott Keith, Jobba Trade Technologies, Chicago, Illinois – Trustee

Michael Kruger, L.E. Schwartz & Son Inc. Macon, Georgia – Trustee

Daryl Maronic, Dataforma, Inc., York, Pennsylvania – Trustee

Sherri Miles, J.D. Miles and Sons, Inc. Chesapeake, Virginia - Trustee

Bob Morgan, Upstate Roofing and Painting, Inc, Rochester, New York - Trustee

Bob Pringle, Evans Roofing Company, Inc., Elmira, New York - Trustee

Craig Rainey, Supreme Roofing, Dallas, Texas - Trustee

Natalie Rizzatti, All Weather Insulated Panels, Vacaville, California – Trustee

Jason Stanley, IB Roof Systems, Grapevine, Texas - Trustee

Kyle Thomas, Thomas Roofing, Mobile, AL - Trustee

Daniel Tinker, SRS Distribution Inc., McKinney, TX - Trustee

About the Roofing Alliance

The Roofing Alliance serves as a catalyst for innovation, uniting a dedicated community of 198 roofing professionals representing all sectors of the industry. With a commitment of more than $16 million, the Roofing Alliance funds essential research and training initiatives; fosters educational advancement opportunities through its renowned Melvin Kruger Scholarship Program; spearheads vital workforce initiatives; and recognizes exemplary individuals through its esteemed Most Valuable Player Awards Program. Moreover, it champions philanthropic outreach within the roofing industry by safeguarding communities through its impactful partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities®. View more information about becoming a Roofing Alliance member, or contact Alison L. LaValley, CAE, the Roofing Alliance's executive director, at [email protected].

Media Contact

Alison L. LaValley, CAE, The Roofing Alliance, 8474937573, [email protected], www.roofingalliance.net

SOURCE The Roofing Alliance