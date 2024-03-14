The Roofing Alliance Announces Clemson Certificate Program

Empower your career with cutting-edge professional development certificates in roofing.

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In collaboration with Clemson University, the Roofing Alliance has unveiled three comprehensive roofing courses tailored to offer a robust education to industry professionals of all backgrounds, experiences, and educational levels. The courses serve as excellent onboarding tools for new hires. These courses cater to a broad spectrum of roles, including office personnel, estimators, project administrators, foremen, and salespeople, ensuring inclusivity across all companies.

Each course is entirely self-paced and conveniently accessible online, allowing participants to customize their learning experience to fit their schedule. Upon enrollment, participants have a 60-day window to complete each course. The curriculum delves deep into various facets of the roofing industry, ensuring participants solidify their expertise.

Upon successful completion of each course, which includes a final examination, participants earn a Certificate of Completion. This distinguished certificate is jointly conferred by The Nieri Department of Construction, Development, and Planning at Clemson University and the Roofing Alliance — the philanthropic and educational arm of National Roofing Contractors Association — a testament to the high caliber of their achievements. Completing all three courses earns participants the esteemed "Roofing Professional Management" Certificate, showcasing their comprehensive mastery of the roofing domain.

Roofing professionals are encouraged to enroll in any or all three certificate courses:

Course #1: Roofing Fundamentals

The first course, Roofing Fundamentals, is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding and study of essential elements that are critical to professional roof construction. The key topics covered in this first course include the different types of roofing systems and their assembly, reading roofing blueprints, reading roofing specifications, roofing estimating, roofing safety, roof repair, and maintenance and technology.

Course #2: Roofing Management

The second course, Roofing Management, builds upon the foundational knowledge from the first course and covers concepts at a deeper level within the management aspects of the roofing industry, such as building codes, sustainability, risk management, quality control and quality assurance, field crew management, roof scheduling, site logistics, and roofing equipment.

Course #3: Roofing Business Principles and Leadership

The third course, Roofing Business Principles and Leadership, covers concepts related to being an entrepreneur in the roofing industry such as leadership and organizational culture, negotiation, starting a roofing business, sustaining a roofing business, procurement and resource sourcing, sales and marketing, and innovation in the roofing industry.

Members of the NRCA receive a $100 discount on each course, while Roofing Alliance Members receive a $300 discount. Special bulk pricing discounts to maximize value for companies are also available.

For more information about the Roofing Alliance initiatives, contact Alison L. LaValley, CAE, executive director, at [email protected] or visit roofingalliance.net.

About the Roofing Alliance

The Roofing Alliance serves as a catalyst for innovation, uniting a dedicated community of 197 roofing professionals representing all sectors of the industry. With a commitment of more than $16 million, the Roofing Alliance funds essential research and training initiatives; fosters educational advancement opportunities through its renowned Melvin Kruger Scholarship Program; spearheads vital workforce initiatives; and recognizes exemplary individuals through its esteemed Most Valuable Player Awards Program. Moreover, it champions philanthropic outreach within the roofing industry by safeguarding communities through its impactful partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities®. View more information about becoming a Roofing Alliance member, or contact Alison L. LaValley, CAE, the Roofing Alliance's executive director, at [email protected].

